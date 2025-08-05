Instagram Tightens Live Streaming Access for Non-Influencers

Instagram is implementing a new policy that restricts live-streaming access. Moving forward, only users with at least 1,000 followers on a public account will be able to go live. This change could be a disappointment for new creators hoping to build an audience, as well as for casual users who use the feature to connect with friends. Recently, however, the feature has been predominantly used by celebrities, influencers, and politicians.

Meta has not yet provided a specific reason for the new restriction, but the change was noted in a support page. Users who do not meet the new requirements will see an error message stating, “Your account is no longer eligible for Live.”

A Series of Live Streaming Restrictions

This is the second significant restriction Instagram has placed on its Live feature in recent months. In April, Meta blocked all users under 16 from going live due to safety concerns. Previously, teenagers could access the feature with parental approval, but the new requirement for a public account effectively bars them from live-streaming, as accounts for teens are private by default.

The change has prompted a mixed reaction from social media users. Some have expressed indifference to the new policy, while others have been critical of it.

The new eligibility requirements for Instagram Live now align with those of its competitor, TikTok, which also requires 1,000 followers for its live feature. In contrast, YouTube is more lenient, requiring only 50 subscribers for a user to go live.

Author’s Opinion The decision by Instagram to limit live streaming to accounts with a minimum of 1,000 followers signals a clear shift in the platform’s strategy. By raising the barrier to entry, Instagram is prioritizing more established creators and professional content over casual, personal interactions. While this may be a way for the company to manage costs and potentially improve the overall quality of content, it risks alienating a large portion of its user base and hindering the organic growth of smaller creators. The move suggests a trend across major social media platforms to move away from being a space for everyone and toward a more curated, and potentially monetized, environment for a select few.

Featured image credit: Plann

