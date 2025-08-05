Trump Orders Nuclear Submarines Repositioned Following Russian Official’s ‘Highly Provocative’ Remarks

President Donald Trump issued a rare public threat of nuclear escalation on Friday, stating that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be strategically positioned near Russia. The move came in response to what he characterized as aggressive remarks by Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and current deputy chairman of its Security Council.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” He later clarified to reporters that the action was an effort to be “prepared.” It remains unclear if the submarines are nuclear-armed or merely nuclear-powered, as the Pentagon keeps such movements highly classified.

A Striking Rhetorical Confrontation

The statement from the President marks a dramatic rhetorical confrontation reminiscent of Cold War-era nuclear saber-rattling. In a subsequent interview with Newsmax, Trump stated the submarines were moved “closer to Russia,” adding, “We always want to be ready, and so I have sent to the region two nuclear submarines. I just want to make sure that his words are only words and nothing more than that.”

The exchange began after Medvedev, who has been engaging in a heated online spat with Trump for several days, had referenced Russia’s Soviet-era automatic, retaliatory nuclear strike capabilities. Medvedev, who holds no direct authority to launch Russia’s nuclear weapons, often serves as a provocative figure rather than a key decision-maker.

Ongoing Ukraine and Foreign Policy Efforts

The confrontation comes as Trump continues to be outspoken about the war in Ukraine. On Thursday, he had called Russia’s attacks “disgusting” and announced his intention to place new sanctions on Moscow. He also revealed that his foreign envoy, Steve Witkoff, would travel to Russia in the coming days, though additional details were not provided.

“This is Biden’s War, not ‘TRUMP’s.’ I’m just here to see if I can stop it!” Trump wrote in a social media message.

What The Author Thinks President Trump’s decision to use social media to announce the repositioning of nuclear submarines is a dangerous and unprecedented form of public diplomacy. While he may intend for this to be a show of strength and a clear warning to Russia, it also introduces a significant risk of miscalculation. Publicly revealing such military movements, even vaguely, can escalate tensions unnecessarily and create a climate of heightened anxiety. This approach moves critical, high-stakes international relations away from careful, private channels and into the unpredictable and often volatile realm of public rhetoric, which could have serious and unintended consequences.

Featured image credit: Heute

