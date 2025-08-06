Open Eye Media Announces Launch of Affordable Marketing Solutions for Small Businesses

Veteran-Owned Business Aims to Level the Playing Field for Small Businesses

In a rapidly changing business landscape, small businesses often struggle to compete with the marketing budgets and capabilities of larger companies. Open Eye Media, led by CEO Wesley Lewison IX, is working to change that. Located in Oxford, Mississippi, Open Eye Media offers a wide range of services from video production and social media management to website design, all tailored to meet the unique needs of small businesses and individuals. With a focus on white-label marketing solutions, the company allows clients to market premium content as their own, all while maintaining affordable prices.

After leaving the Navy, where he led the marketing efforts and became well-known for his podcast “All My Friends Are Cooler Than Me,” Wesley Lewison IX decided to bring his expertise and passion for marketing to the business world. “I wanted to start Open Eye so that I could take the skills I learned dealing with these huge entities and help give the mom and pop businesses the tools to fight the giants,” Lewison shared.

A Comprehensive Solution for Small Businesses

What sets Open Eye Media apart is its ability to handle all aspects of marketing in-house. Rather than relying on expensive subcontractors or outsourcing production, Open Eye Media offers a full suite of services under one roof. This includes campaign design, content creation, editing, social media management, and website development. Additionally, the company provides training to help small businesses gain valuable marketing skills, empowering them to manage their marketing independently and reduce ongoing costs.

“For me, the importance of handling everything in-house and utilizing the AI tools at our disposal is giving our clients the ability to save a ton of money on production costs and subcontracts,” said Lewison. By embracing advanced technologies and offering a single point of contact, Open Eye Media ensures that businesses of all sizes can access the tools they need to grow and succeed in a competitive market.

A Nod to the Military and Mentorship

As a veteran-owned company, Open Eye Media has deep ties to the military community. Wesley Lewison credits his time in the Navy with shaping his entrepreneurial journey. “Being a white-label company, we have an inside joke that we are building ‘the best marketing company no one will hear of,'” Lewison added. This lighthearted approach reflects the company’s humble beginnings and its commitment to helping small businesses thrive.

In addition to his military background, Lewison cites his friend and mentor, Alexander Kruger-Dobrota, founder of Badger, as an inspiration. “Alexander inspired me to stand on my own two feet after getting out [of the Navy] and see the real value in doing business in a way that not only helps people but helps develop community,” he explained. This focus on community development is at the heart of Open Eye Media’s mission to give small businesses the tools they need to succeed without relying on big corporate marketing firms.

A Bright Future Ahead for Small Businesses

Looking ahead, Open Eye Media is dedicated to expanding its reach and continuing to provide high-quality marketing solutions to those who need them most. By offering transparent, affordable services and utilizing cutting-edge tools, Open Eye Media is helping Mississippi’s small businesses grow and compete in a digital-first world.

As the company continues to grow, Lewison and his team remain focused on their core mission: to provide exceptional service while keeping costs low. “At Open Eye Media, we aim to bring big business marketing strategies to local businesses so that they can stand on their own and make a lasting impact in their communities,” he said.

About Open Eye Media LLC

Open Eye Media LLC is a veteran-owned, white-label marketing company that specializes in providing high-quality video production, digital media content, social media management, and marketing training to small businesses. Based in Oxford, Mississippi, the company offers tailored marketing solutions designed to help businesses of all sizes succeed without breaking the bank. Open Eye Media is committed to empowering small businesses to compete with larger companies by providing affordable, in-house services and cutting-edge tools.

