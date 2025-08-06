Assistable.ai Announces 7 Million AI Voice Calls and Global Expansion

Shaping the Future of AI Voice Automation

Assistable.ai is rapidly transforming the landscape of AI voice and chat automation. Founded in 2023, the platform has quickly risen to prominence by offering a unique, no-workflow conversational AI system. This solution is designed to be simple to use, enabling businesses of all sizes to deploy intelligent voice agents without needing extensive technical knowledge.

Assistable is not just another AI automation tool; it is an industry leader in making enterprise-grade AI accessible to everyday businesses. It allows agencies, SaaS companies, and small businesses to implement fully customized AI voice agents that handle tasks such as outbound and inbound calls, lead qualification, appointment scheduling, and frequently asked questions. Most significantly, these tasks can be automated without the need for complex workflows or coding.

The platform’s simplicity has made it a preferred choice for users, with over 250,000 downloads and 7.4 million voice calls processed to date. Its integration into the GoHighLevel ecosystem has been particularly successful, and it has quickly become the most installed app on the GoHighLevel marketplace.

No-Workflow AI: Revolutionizing Automation for Agencies and SMBs

One of the core innovations of Assistable.ai is its no-workflow conversational AI, which eliminates the need for users to build complex automations. While other platforms in the market require extensive setup to create even the most basic of workflows, Assistable allows businesses to deploy functional AI assistants within minutes. Users can have AI agents that manage inbound and outbound calls, qualify leads, book appointments, and more—all without the need for coding, workflows, or third-party integrations.

“This simplicity is a game-changer for agencies and businesses,” said Bernie White, Chief Revenue Officer at Assistable.ai. “We’ve built a platform where users can deploy AI assistants right out of the box. This means agencies can get their AI systems running with minimal technical expertise, and small businesses don’t have to spend weeks setting up complicated workflows.”

Assistable’s ease of use has allowed it to become the go-to tool for businesses looking to automate customer interactions without requiring technical teams. This has especially resonated with agencies, which can leverage the platform to scale their operations quickly and efficiently.

Hybrid AI Agent: Seamlessly Integrating Voice and Chat

Another critical innovation in Assistable’s platform is the hybrid AI agent, which combines both voice and chat functionality into a single intelligent assistant. This hybrid model allows businesses to engage with customers through multiple channels—voice calls, text messages, and web chats—without the need for separate tools or systems.

“This hybrid approach is crucial in today’s multi-channel world,” White explained. “Assistable allows businesses to engage with customers on the phone, via text, or on their websites, all through a single assistant. It provides a seamless experience for customers while significantly improving operational efficiency for businesses.”

With Assistable’s hybrid AI agent, businesses can automate customer interactions across multiple touchpoints, creating a smoother customer experience while reducing the need for manual intervention. This multi-channel solution has set Assistable apart from its competitors, providing businesses with a unified way to handle customer communications.

Strategic Acquisitions: Strengthening Leadership and Market Expansion

In 2025, Assistable.ai expanded its market reach by acquiring two of its most successful resellers, LeadIndicator and EverBots. This strategic move not only enhanced Assistable’s technological capabilities but also strengthened its leadership team with the addition of industry veterans like Bernie White (CRO) and Mike Copeland (CPO).

“Acquiring LeadIndicator and EverBots was a significant move for us,” White said. “By combining their technology and expertise with ours, we’re able to strengthen our product offerings and accelerate our growth. We now have a much broader base of resources and market knowledge to continue supporting our customers and partners.”

The acquisition has helped propel Assistable to new heights, giving the company a solid foundation for global expansion. With these additions to the leadership team, the company is now in a stronger position to scale its operations and serve agencies and businesses worldwide.

A Vision for the Future: Making AI Accessible to Every Business

Assistable.ai’s long-term vision is to make advanced AI voice automation accessible to businesses of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises. With its easy-to-use, no-code platform, Assistable is democratizing AI technology and making it possible for businesses to deploy voice automation quickly and easily.

Looking forward, Assistable plans to continue enhancing its platform with new integrations and features, ensuring that it remains the best option for businesses looking to scale their customer communication processes. The company is already working on integrating with popular platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zapier to expand its capabilities even further.

“We want to give businesses the tools they need to succeed in a fast-changing world,” White concluded. “Our platform is designed to make it easy for companies to deploy AI voice assistants that handle customer interactions at scale. Whether you’re a small business or a large agency, Assistable has the tools you need to grow and thrive.”

Award Recognition: Best AI Voice Automation Platform for Agencies in USA (2025)

Assistable.ai’s exceptional innovation in AI-powered voice automation has earned it the prestigious recognition as the Best AI Voice Automation Platform for Agencies in the USA for 2025. This award, presented by Best of Best Review, highlights Assistable’s commitment to providing businesses with powerful, intuitive tools to scale their operations.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition,” said White. “This award is a testament to the hard work of our team, the innovative spirit of Assistable, and the dedication to providing businesses with the best possible tools for automating customer interactions.”

This accolade comes on the heels of Assistable’s 7.5 million AI voice calls processed milestone and reflects the company’s leadership in the AI voice automation industry. As the platform continues to expand globally, it remains focused on making advanced AI accessible to every business—regardless of size or technical expertise.

About Assistable.ai

Assistable.ai is an AI-powered automation platform designed to help businesses of all sizes deploy natural-sounding AI voice assistants and streamline their CRM workflows. The platform allows users to create fully customized AI assistants that handle a variety of tasks, including inbound and outbound calls, lead qualification, appointment scheduling, and answering frequently asked questions. Assistable’s no-workflow approach makes it easy for businesses to deploy AI without needing any technical expertise or complex workflows.

The platform has become a leader in the GoHighLevel marketplace, with over 250,000 downloads and 7.5 million AI voice calls processed. Assistable.ai is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and serves a wide range of industries, including real estate, healthcare, legal, and home services.

