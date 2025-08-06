USSPT Announces Grand Opening of New Facility in Lewisville Texas

USSPT Celebrates Grand Opening of New Training Facility in Lewisville, Texas

United States Sports Performance Training (USSPT) is proud to announce the grand opening of its brand-new training facility in Lewisville, Texas, on August 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM. The event will highlight the core principles of Health, Wealth, and Wellness, offering a unique opportunity for local athletes, coaches, and the community to experience cutting-edge sports performance training in a state-of-the-art facility.

The grand opening will feature a live demonstration of USSPT’s training programs, with special participation from CGJ Financial, a Texas-Based wealth management firm. Together, USSPT and CGJ Financial are showcasing how success in sports and financial health go hand in hand. The theme of the event will focus on the holistic development of athletes, combining physical fitness, mental resilience, and financial well-being.

“Our goal is to provide a space where athletes can develop physically and mentally while fostering a sense of financial wellness,” said Jordan Weldekken, founder and owner of USSPT. “With the support of CGJ Financial, we are able to emphasize how integral health, wealth, and wellness are in the overall success of our athletes and community members.”

A Comprehensive Facility for Athletes of All Levels

Located at 1501 Fairway Dr Suite 200 in Lewisville, Texas the USSPT facility is designed to cater to athletes of all ages and skill levels. Whether training for leagues, pickup games, or professional competitions, athletes will find the tools and expertise they need to develop their skills and enhance their performance.

USSPT’s offerings include private coaching, group training sessions, specialized camps, and clinics for teams. The facility is equipped with the latest in performance-enhancing equipment and provides personalized training programs that focus on improving form, technique, and mental toughness.

“We believe in developing athletes holistically. Our programs are designed to address physical performance while also encouraging personal growth and self-confidence,” explained Weldekken. “The tools we offer at USSPT are more than just techniques, they empower athletes to ‘self-coach’ their way to success.”

CGJ Financial: Empowering Financial Wellness

As part of the grand opening event, USSPT is partnering with CGJ Financial to address the “wealth” aspect of health and wellness. Cruz Gallegos, a financial expert at CGJ Financial, will speak on the importance of financial planning for athletes, helping them understand how to manage their earnings, investments, and wealth for long-term success.

“Financial wellness is an essential part of overall well-being,” said Cruz Gallegos of CGJ Financial. “We are excited to be part of this event and support USSPT’s mission to help athletes not only excel in their sports but also thrive in their financial lives.”

Health, Wealth, and Wellness: The USSPT Approach

The grand opening event will highlight how USSPT’s philosophy of health, wealth, and wellness goes beyond physical fitness. USSPT’s goal is to foster a community-focused environment that encourages growth in all areas of life. This holistic approach ensures that athletes are equipped with the tools necessary for success, both in sports and in their personal lives.

“As much as we focus on physical training, we understand that true success comes when athletes are supported in all aspects of their well-being,” said Weldekken. “We are excited to bring together the community, athletes, coaches, and financial experts to celebrate the opening of our new facility, where health, wealth, and wellness intersect.”

Join Us for the Grand Opening Celebration

The grand opening celebration will take place at 12:00 PM on August 16, 2025. The event will feature live demonstrations, facility tours, and a chance to meet the team behind USSPT. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the wide range of services offered, from individual coaching to group training sessions. There will also be an opportunity to interact with Cruz Gallegos from CGJ Financial and gain insights into financial planning tailored specifically for athletes.

“We invite the local community to join us for this exciting day,” said Weldekken. “We’re thrilled to share this new space with athletes of all levels and look forward to seeing the positive impact we can make together.”

About USSPT

United States Sports Performance Training (USSPT) is dedicated to providing top-tier coaching and training for athletes and coaches. Located in Lewisville, Texas, USSPT offers personalized programs designed to enhance athletic performance, with an emphasis on proper technique, mental resilience, and long-term growth. USSPT believes in fostering health, wealth, and wellness for athletes, ensuring they excel both on and off the field.

About CGJ Financial

CGJ Financial is a leading wealth management firm that specializes in helping individuals and families achieve financial wellness. Their services range from investment strategies to financial planning for athletes, helping clients build a secure financial future.

Media Contact

Jordan Weldekken

Founder, USSPT LLC

Email: info@usspt.com

