NASA Accelerates Plans for Lunar Nuclear Reactor Amidst Global Competition

Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy has directed the agency to fast-track its plans to place a nuclear reactor on the moon’s surface. According to a directive dated July 31, the expedited project aims to keep the U.S. ahead of China and Russia, both of which have announced a joint effort to develop a similar project by the mid-2030s.

Duffy told reporters that the U.S. is “in a race to the moon” with China and that a base on the lunar surface requires a reliable energy source. If a rival nation were to establish this capability first, it could potentially declare a “keep-out zone,” which would hinder the U.S. goal of establishing a presence on the moon through its Artemis program. The Artemis III mission is currently slated for 2027 and is intended to be the first crewed landing in over five decades.

A nuclear reactor would be crucial for sustaining long-term human operations on the moon, as a single lunar day is nearly a month long, making solar power unreliable during the two-week lunar night. NASA’s previous fission surface power project aimed to provide at least 40 kilowatts of power, but the new plans call for a more powerful system to meet the estimated long-term need of at least 100 kilowatts. Duffy’s order also calls for the appointment of an executive to lead the program within 30 days.

Additional Directives from New Leadership

The directive is one of Duffy’s first major initiatives since being named acting NASA administrator in July. He also holds the role of Secretary of Transportation, a position for which he has faced criticism following a tumultuous year of aviation safety incidents. Duffy issued a second directive that aims to accelerate the creation of a commercial space station to replace the aging International Space Station (ISS), which is expected to be retired by 2030. The new directive changes the way the agency awards contracts, adding flexibility and seeking more proposals within 60 days, with the goal of awarding contracts to at least two companies within six months.

What The Author Thinks NASA’s decision to fast-track a lunar nuclear reactor is a clear sign that space exploration is no longer just about scientific discovery—it’s a critical arena for geopolitical competition. The fear of being outmaneuvered by China and Russia is a powerful motivator, driving a shift towards rapid, strategic infrastructure development. While this accelerated pace could bring new technologies and a sustained human presence on the moon sooner, it also introduces a sense of urgency that could override careful planning and collaboration. This move shows that the U.S. is not just looking to return to the moon, but to establish a permanent and dominant presence, with energy independence serving as the foundation for its ambitions.

Featured image credit: PickPik

