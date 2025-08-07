OpenAI Models Now Available on Amazon Web Services

OpenAI has formed a new partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), marking the first time OpenAI models will be available on the cloud giant’s platform. As OpenAI launched two new open-weight AI reasoning models, Amazon announced that these models would be available to its customers on Tuesday. They will be offered as a model choice on Amazon’s AI services, Bedrock and SageMaker.

This is a significant competitive move for both companies. Until now, AWS has been best known as a major host for and financial backer of Anthropic, a key rival of OpenAI. The new partnership with OpenAI fills a notable gap in AWS’s offerings, which already include models from other makers like Cohere, DeepSeek, Meta, and Mistral, as well as its own homegrown models.

AWS’s Role in the AI Ecosystem

The new OpenAI models will be integrated into Amazon’s AI services to give customers more options. Amazon Bedrock allows AWS customers to build and host generative AI apps using a model of their choice, while Amazon SageMaker AI is designed to help customers train or build their own AI models, primarily for analytics. Although anyone can download the models directly from Hugging Face, the new offering from Amazon is being made with OpenAI’s full knowledge and approval. According to Dmitry Pimenov, OpenAI’s product lead, this arrangement is similar to how Amazon offered the open model DeepSeek-R1 earlier this year.

Strategic Implications for Both Companies

This collaboration comes at a pivotal time. For AWS, it addresses concerns from Wall Street analysts about the company losing ground in the generative AI space to competitors, particularly Microsoft. Microsoft’s Azure is still OpenAI’s most significant cloud partner, though the two companies are reportedly in the process of renegotiating their long-term partnership.

For OpenAI, the partnership with AWS is a strategic move that provides leverage in its relationship with Microsoft. By cozying up to the biggest cloud provider, OpenAI can strengthen its position. This move also allows a massive number of AWS enterprise customers to easily experiment with using OpenAI’s models, expanding its reach. In a related move, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also undercutting Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. As OpenAI released these two high-performing models under an Apache 2.0 open-source license, Meta recently admitted it may not continue to open-source all of its upcoming “superintelligence” models.

What The Author Thinks This partnership is a clear power play in the ongoing cloud wars, and a brilliant strategic move by both companies. For AWS, it’s a direct response to a major competitive disadvantage and a way to answer Wall Street’s concerns about losing ground in the generative AI space. For OpenAI, it’s a smart negotiation tactic to gain leverage over Microsoft while simultaneously broadening its enterprise customer base. The alliance shows that the AI landscape is not static, and even rival giants are willing to form strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge. This will likely make the market more dynamic but also more unpredictable, with new alliances forming and dissolving as companies vie for dominance.

