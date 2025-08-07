DFW Direct Insurance Announces Expanded Services for Self-Employed and Small Businesses

DFW Direct Insurance Expands Health Insurance Offerings to Support Self-Employed and Small Businesses

DFW Direct Insurance, a leading health insurance provider since 2009, has announced an expansion of its services to better support self-employed individuals, small business owners, and sole proprietors. The company is now offering an even broader selection of health plans designed to meet the unique needs of individuals who often find it challenging to secure affordable and comprehensive insurance coverage.

As a trusted partner for over 25,000 clients, DFW Direct Insurance’s expansion aims to address the growing demand for personalized, affordable health coverage in the increasingly complex insurance marketplace. The company’s experienced agents now offer new plans with more flexibility, ensuring clients have access to year-round enrollment options and the most competitive rates available.

“Self-employed individuals and small businesses face unique challenges when it comes to finding the right health coverage,” said Victor Prichard, owner of DFW Direct Insurance. “Our expanded offerings allow us to provide even more affordable options to our clients, many of whom have been underserved by the traditional health insurance market.”

A Unique Value Proposition: Access to Unadvertised Health Plans

DFW Direct Insurance sets itself apart from competitors by offering access to a wide range of health plans that are typically not available through public-facing websites such as healthcare.gov. In fact, the company provides clients with the ability to explore plans from over 20 top-rated insurance carriers—giving them access to plans that are not widely advertised but often deliver the best value for money.

The ability to shop across multiple carriers means that DFW Direct Insurance clients are not limited to the options on the state exchange websites. Many of these plans, available through DFW Direct Insurance, can be enrolled year-round, without needing a qualifying life event. This flexibility provides a distinct advantage for small business owners and the self-employed, who often need to secure coverage at times outside the traditional open enrollment period.

“Unlike traditional health plans, our plans are available for enrollment all year round, meaning that our clients never have to wait to get coverage that fits their needs,” said Prichard. “This expanded service offering ensures that our clients have the flexibility they need to secure coverage when it’s most convenient for them.”

Recognition for Excellence in Service and Customer Satisfaction

DFW Direct Insurance’s commitment to excellence has earned it numerous awards and accolades, solidifying its position as a leader in the health insurance market. The company has been awarded the Top Health Insurance Agency and Top Life Insurance Agency in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area for the past three years, as recognized by expertise.com. Additionally, DFW Direct Insurance received the Best of Denton County and Best Health Insurance Agency in Flower Mound awards for 2024.

These recognitions highlight the company’s unwavering focus on delivering outstanding service and personalized solutions. With the expansion of its service offerings, DFW Direct Insurance is poised to continue providing top-tier customer care to its growing base of self-employed individuals and small business owners.

Guaranteed Savings and No-Cost Services

One of the key aspects of DFW Direct Insurance’s expanded offerings is its ability to help clients save on their health insurance premiums. On average, clients save 36% on their monthly premiums by allowing the company to shop the entire market on their behalf. This savings is significant for small business owners and self-employed individuals who may be balancing tight budgets while needing reliable and affordable health coverage.

In addition, DFW Direct Insurance provides these services at no cost to clients. The company’s expertise and commitment to finding the best possible health plans for each client ensures that they receive the highest value without any added financial burden. This makes DFW Direct Insurance a trusted partner for clients looking to navigate the complexities of the health insurance marketplace.

“Many of our clients are surprised to learn that they are not limited to the plans on healthcare.gov or state exchanges,” Prichard explained. “We work hard to ensure that each client has the best options available, and we do so without any fees attached to our services.”

Personalized Support Throughout the Enrollment Process

DFW Direct Insurance’s commitment to personalized service is one of the company’s core values. From the initial consultation to plan enrollment and beyond, DFW Direct Insurance ensures that each client receives the support they need to make informed decisions about their coverage.

The company’s approach to customer service includes a 3-part satisfaction guarantee, which further sets it apart from competitors. Clients can rely on DFW Direct Insurance for:

100% Satisfaction Guarantee: If clients are not satisfied with their plan, the company will assist in finding a new plan at no additional cost. Meet or Beat Rate Guarantee: If clients find an identical plan at a lower price, DFW Direct Insurance will match or beat the rate. No Obligation Guarantee: All plans are month-to-month, so clients are never locked into long-term contracts.

By providing a high-touch, personalized service throughout the enrollment process, DFW Direct Insurance has built long-lasting relationships with its clients, making insurance shopping a seamless and stress-free experience.

About DFW Direct Insurance

DFW Direct Insurance has been a trusted provider of health and supplemental insurance for self-employed individuals, families, and small businesses since 2009. Based in Flower Mound, TX, and Lakewood Ranch, FL, the company is licensed to assist clients in 42 states. With a team of experienced agents and access to over 20 top-rated insurance carriers, DFW Direct Insurance provides personalized service that ensures clients secure the best possible coverage at the lowest cost.

The company offers a range of insurance products, including individual and family health plans, group health plans, Medicare supplements, dental, vision, life insurance, home healthcare, and disability income policies. DFW Direct Insurance is committed to delivering exceptional service before, during, and after the enrollment process, building long-term relationships with each client.

