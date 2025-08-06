TUX Intelligent Technology to Launch TUXE Token as Part of Global Expansion Strategy, Focusing on a Trillion-Dollar Liquidity Ecosystem

Global emerging intelligent trading platform TUX today officially announced its development plans for Q3 and Q4, revealing that its core ecosystem token, TUXE, will soon be launched on the blockchain. The phased linear release is expected to take place from August 2025 to May 2026. This announcement marks a significant milestone in TUX’s global expansion and fintech innovation efforts.

According to official TUX data, by July 2025, the platform had successfully integrated multiple asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, tokens, foreign exchange, and bonds. With the support of its self-developed algorithmic trading engine and global arbitrage capture system, the platform now boasts nearly 3 million registered users, with ecosystem operations entering a mature and stable phase.

At the press conference, TUX, a leader in intelligent trading, exclusively revealed the TUXE token’s strategic white paper to major media outlets. The strategy aims to reconstruct cross-border financial infrastructure. TUX’s Chief Strategy Officer stated during the event: “We are at the forefront of the global intelligent finance wave. The launch of the TUXE token is not only a key part of our platform’s ecosystem but will also serve as a driving force for user engagement and incentivization mechanisms.”

To ensure long-term market liquidity and trust, the platform will adopt a linear release mechanism for the token, mitigating short-term price volatility risks.

Liquidity Surge: New Opportunities for User Participation

Internal data reveals that 100,000 users have pre-bound the token, with early participants achieving an average annualized return of 34% through cross-market forex and cryptocurrency trading, significantly outperforming traditional brokers.

Four Strategic Pillars: Targeting the Global Market

TUX’s global strategy will focus on four key pillars:

Regional Markets: TUX will prioritize customized incentive pools in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, with user participation expected to increase by 300% in the fourth quarter.

Brand Expansion: The platform plans to establish physical centers in New York, Singapore, the UK, and Paris, with the goal of expanding to 20 global financial hubs by 2026, further enhancing its brand presence.

Service Network: TUX will launch localized compliance channels in 40 countries, equipped with multi-language AI customer support to enhance user experience. The platform aims to reduce user onboarding time to just 3 minutes.

Dual Capital Engine: TUX will initiate strategic fundraising and proceed with SEC registration, aiming for an IPO in Q3 2026 to further accelerate platform growth.

Early 2026: IPO Preparation to Boost Governance Transparency and Investor Confidence

Technological Moat and Market Leadership

TUX has achieved millisecond-level cross-market hedging for cryptocurrencies, forex, and tokens, with arbitrage opportunity capture efficiency 17 times greater than its competitors (measured latency < 8ms).

The company has plans to issue a stablecoin (TUX-Dollar, or TUSD), pegged to fiat assets such as the US Dollar and Euro, to provide a stable payment channel for the ecosystem. TUSD will work in tandem with TUXE to support various use cases, including on-chain settlement, cross-border payments, and smart contract collateralization, further expanding the TUX ecosystem.

Ecosystem Access Window

The first batch of TUXE on-chain interaction qualifications is expected to be available to holding users on August 21, 2025, with staking functionality simultaneously activated.

“This is not just another TUXELIUM coin – we are building an intercontinental tunnel connecting traditional finance and the crypto world.”

– CEO of TUX, at the Mathias Anderson Developer Conference

TUX Digital Frontier Technologies

admin@tuxtop.com

@Anderson_01225 (Telegram)

