FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Play It Safe Baby Proofing Celebrates 15 Years as Los Angeles’s #1 Childproofing Company

LOS ANGELES, CA – July 26, 2025 – Play It Safe Baby Proofing, the top-rated childproofing company based in Los Angeles, proudly marks its 15th anniversary this year. Recognized as the most trusted name in baby proofing and home safety, Play It Safe has helped thousands of families create safer living environments for infants, toddlers, and young children.

Since its founding in 2010, Play It Safe has delivered the highest quality childproofing services and baby safety solutions, combining unmatched expertise, personalized consultations, and top-tier installation. With a strong focus on customer service, attention to detail, and craftsmanship, the company has established itself as the undisputed leader in the childproofing industry.

Expertise and Professionalism That Define the Industry Standard

With 15 years of experience, Play It Safe is staffed by seasoned child safety experts who are also parents and grandparents. This hands-on knowledge, combined with product training and field experience, enables the team to offer effective baby proofing solutions to every household.

The company provides in-home baby safety evaluations to identify hazards like unprotected stairs, unsecured furniture, sharp corners, and exposed outlets. Clients receive custom safety recommendations and itemized estimates. Play It Safe is known for not upselling or recommending unnecessary products—a core value that has earned the trust of thousands of families.

Custom Baby Proofing Solutions for Every Home

Play It Safe installs high-quality childproofing products including:

Custom-fit baby gates

Plexiglass banister shields

Furniture and TV anchoring

Cabinet latches and locks

Electrical outlet covers

Earthquake safety solutions for children

Installations are adapted to each home’s layout, blending seamlessly with existing decor for a safe and visually appealing result. Each project is designed to make homes safer without compromising aesthetics or functionality.

Meeting the Needs of Today’s Parents and Caregivers

Modern parents face an overwhelming number of baby safety decisions at home. Play It Safe offers end-to-end childproofing services—from expert risk assessments to professional installation—giving families peace of mind. Most full-home childproofing projects are completed in a single day.

Clients consistently praise the company’s clear communication, honesty, and efficiency. Hundreds of five-star reviews reflect its reputation for reliability, responsiveness, and exceptional customer experience in the field of baby safety.

A Message from the Founder

“Fifteen years ago, we started Play It Safe Baby Proofing with one mission: to protect children from preventable injuries at home,” said founder Boris Chernin. “We started with our family, and we’ve grown to help thousands of others create safe spaces where children can grow and explore. We remain committed to setting the highest standards in the childproofing industry.”

Celebrating the Industry’s Most Trusted Baby Proofing Experts

As it celebrates this milestone, Play It Safe continues to lead as the definitive authority in baby proofing services in Los Angeles and beyond. Its reputation for top-tier service, expert safety guidance, and high-quality safety installations makes it the number one choice for parents, grandparents, and caregivers seeking home child safety services.