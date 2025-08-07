DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

US Approves OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic as AI Vendors for Federal Agencies

ByDayne Lee

Aug 7, 2025

US Approves OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic as AI Vendors for Federal Agencies

The U.S. government has added Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic to its list of approved vendors authorized to provide artificial intelligence services to civilian federal agencies. These companies will offer their AI tools through a newly launched federal contracting platform called the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS).

The MAS platform streamlines procurement by allowing government agencies to access AI services under pre-negotiated contracts, eliminating the need for individual negotiations and speeding up adoption.

Security and Performance Evaluations

The General Services Administration (GSA), which manages the MAS, reported that these tech firms were thoroughly evaluated based on security and performance criteria to ensure their AI tools meet federal standards before deployment.

This approval follows recent executive orders by President Donald Trump aimed at promoting AI development within the federal government. These orders include adjusting environmental standards to increase energy supply for data centers and directing federal agencies to use AI systems that are free from ideological bias.

Author’s Opinion

Simplifying how federal agencies access AI tools through pre-approved vendors like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic is a key move to accelerate AI adoption in government. It cuts through red tape and ensures agencies use secure, vetted technologies. Still, how these AI systems are deployed — especially regarding ethics and bias — will determine the long-term success. Transparency and accountability will be crucial to maintaining public trust.

Featured image credit: Arian Zwegers via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

OpenAI Launches Two Open-Weight AI Reasoning Models
Aug 7, 2025 Hilary Ong
Spotify Extends Audiobooks Access to US Family Plan Members for the First Time
Aug 7, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
DogBites Law Earns 2025 Super Lawyer and Elite Lawyer Honors for Seventh Year
Aug 7, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801