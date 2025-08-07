US Approves OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic as AI Vendors for Federal Agencies

The U.S. government has added Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic to its list of approved vendors authorized to provide artificial intelligence services to civilian federal agencies. These companies will offer their AI tools through a newly launched federal contracting platform called the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS).

The MAS platform streamlines procurement by allowing government agencies to access AI services under pre-negotiated contracts, eliminating the need for individual negotiations and speeding up adoption.

Security and Performance Evaluations

The General Services Administration (GSA), which manages the MAS, reported that these tech firms were thoroughly evaluated based on security and performance criteria to ensure their AI tools meet federal standards before deployment.

This approval follows recent executive orders by President Donald Trump aimed at promoting AI development within the federal government. These orders include adjusting environmental standards to increase energy supply for data centers and directing federal agencies to use AI systems that are free from ideological bias.

Author’s Opinion Simplifying how federal agencies access AI tools through pre-approved vendors like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic is a key move to accelerate AI adoption in government. It cuts through red tape and ensures agencies use secure, vetted technologies. Still, how these AI systems are deployed — especially regarding ethics and bias — will determine the long-term success. Transparency and accountability will be crucial to maintaining public trust.

Featured image credit: Arian Zwegers via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.