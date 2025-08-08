All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy Announces Nature-Based Learning

The Heart of All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy: A Personal Journey Toward Exceptional Childcare

All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy is built on a personal journey that transcends professional milestones. Founded by Antoinette Elliott, the academy embodies her passion for children’s development, informed by her rich background in finance, economics, and a broad spectrum of childcare experiences. After years of working in various sectors, including tutoring, substitute teaching, teaching and family care, Antoinette recognized that her true calling lay in helping children grow, learn, and thrive in a nurturing, inclusive environment.

Antoinette’s experience spans over 40 years in a wide array of childcare roles, ranging from caring for her own family to volunteering, substitute teaching, and tutoring children from Pre-K to 12th grade. Her commitment to understanding child development led her to further her education, earning a Child Development Associate Certificate, Infant Toddler Specialist Credential, Director’s Credential, and an Associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education, facilitator credential, cpr instructor and most recently becoming a Marcus Autism Crisis Prevention Trainer and Marcus Caregiver trainer. She attributes her success in these pursuits to her belief that children deserve the best start in life.

The Vision Behind a Nature-Based Childcare Experience

At All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy, Antoinette has worked to cultivate a nature-based childcare environment that encourages children to connect with the world around them. She believes in the immense benefits of outdoor learning, where children can learn to relax, embrace nature, and develop essential life skills. This hands-on approach to learning not only fosters environmental stewardship but also instills kindness, empathy, and an appreciation for diversity.

“We want to provide a space where children feel comfortable in nature, with the freedom to explore while learning self-help skills and kindness,” says Antoinette. “Our nature-based program helps them build a connection to the world and people around them. It’s essential that children learn not just academically but also emotionally, socially, and environmentally.”

In addition to the nature-based curriculum, the academy stands out for its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. It serves vegetarian meals to encourage a healthy diet, including fruits and vegetables, and provides all playwear, including outdoor coats and boots, to minimize parents’ burdens. For younger children, diapers and wipes are provided as part of the academy’s comprehensive care. Their latest project is to provide care for parents who travel to Atlanta for conferences and meetings. They now offer drop in care and even pick up service for conference attendees. Whether it is providing childcare while parents enjoy the conference or after-hour networking, they have you covered.

A Family-Oriented, Caring Team

All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy is truly a family business. Antoinette’s daughters, Alexis and Dallas, are integral parts of the team. Alexis serves as the lead teacher for one-year-olds, while Dallas supports with part-time teaching duties and homeschooling. Peyton handles the care and maintenance of the play yard, and Derrick offers general support to the operations.

“This is a family-centered operation, and we know how important it is for parents to feel secure and confident in the care their children are receiving. We love working together and want to share that love and dedication with your family,” Antoinette adds.

Recognized for Excellence in Early Childhood Education

All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy is proud to be recognized for its commitment to quality care and education. It has earned multiple ratings from Quality Rated, a testament to its dedication to providing the highest standards of childcare. In addition, the academy has been accredited three times and received the prestigious Shape Award.

Moreover, Antoinette’s leadership and vision have resulted in a variety of impactful partnerships and accolades, including the Health M Powers Graduate recognition and participation in the Strengthening Families Program. The academy has also been awarded the Captain Planet Garden Grant and is proud to follow the Farm to Early Childhood Education (ECE) practices, which promote healthy eating and environmental responsibility.

As a result of Antoinette becoming a Marcus Crisis Prevention Program Trainer, she can boast that all her teachers are trained in Crisis Prevention in addition to their childcare experience that expands over 40 years. She endeavors to serve the whole child by offering a Caregiver Crisis prevention training that can help families at home.

All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy Named Best Childcare All Around in Georgia for 2025

All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Childcare All Around in Georgia for 2025 . This recognition celebrates the academy’s unique nature-based learning approach, which encourages children to connect with the outdoors and develop essential life skills. With a family-driven philosophy and over 40 years of childcare expertise, the academy stands out for its inclusive, nurturing, and personalized environment. Known for its commitment to quality and sustainability, All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy continues to set the standard in early childhood education, making it a trusted choice for families across Georgia.

A Personal Commitment to Every Family

As a mother of four, Antoinette understands the daily challenges families face when it comes to childcare. Having navigated the struggles of finding quality, trustworthy care for her own children, she is committed to providing a service that goes above and beyond. Her experience as a parent, combined with her professional expertise, allows her to offer peace of mind to families who trust All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy.

“Peace of mind is worth the drive,” Antoinette explains. “We want to be that place where parents feel safe knowing their children are in capable, caring hands, receiving the education and support they need.”

Her personal experiences have shaped her empathetic approach to childcare, enabling her to connect deeply with every family she serves.

All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy: Building Strong Foundations for a Bright Future

Antoinette’s journey from a finance and economics degree to the world of early childhood education is a testament to her passion and drive. All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy is more than just a business—it’s an extension of her belief in community, family, and the importance of a strong, supportive start for every child.

“We are dedicated to providing an enriching, inclusive, and nature-inspired experience for all children,” Antoinette concludes. “We look forward to welcoming your family into our community where children thrive, families feel supported, and education and care are one.”

For more information about All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy and its unique programs, visit aocelitechildcare.com or check out their future goals in the video introduction here: https://youtu.be/1IQBnpPQC9E?si=XWOHrHd2-rvGf3vx .

About All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy

All Our Children Elite Childcare Academy provides high-quality, nature-based childcare and early education for children aged 6 weeks to 12 years old. Founded by Antoinette Elliott, the academy aims to nurture children’s growth by fostering a love for nature, inclusivity, and community. With over 40 years of experience in various childcare roles, the academy is committed to providing a caring, enriching, and educational environment that promotes personal development and environmental stewardship.

