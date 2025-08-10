Instagram’s Map Feature Sparks Backlash Over Geolocation Privacy

Meta launched the Instagram Map feature on Wednesday, promoting it as a way for users to “stay up-to-date with friends” by sharing their “last active location.” The tool resembles Snapchat’s Snap Map, enabling users to see where their friends are posting from.

While Meta stated in a blog post that location sharing is off by default and requires user opt-in, many social media users expressed concern that their locations might be shared without their explicit consent.

User Backlash and Privacy Fears

On Meta’s microblogging platform Threads, several users voiced strong opposition to the feature. One user criticized Instagram for launching the map without clear warning, while another worried that the tool could be exploited by individuals with malicious intent, such as abusers monitoring victims under restraining orders.

“Instagram randomly updating their app to include a maps feature without actually alerting people is so incredibly dangerous to anyone who has a restraining order,” wrote one user.

Instagram’s Response

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri responded on Threads, clarifying that location sharing requires explicit consent and a double confirmation before activation. He acknowledged user confusion but emphasized that the company is reviewing the feature to ensure privacy is protected.

“We’re double checking everything, but so far it looks mostly like people are confused and assume that, because they can see themselves on the map when they open it, other people can see them too,” Mosseri wrote.

Despite Instagram’s assurances, some users reported that their locations appeared to be shared without opting in. One user on Threads said their location was set to “on” and visible to everyone, even though their phone’s location settings for Instagram were set to “never.”

A Meta spokesperson reiterated that the Instagram Map is off by default and that live location sharing only happens when users choose to activate it. Furthermore, if enabled, location visibility is limited to people the user follows back or a private list they select.

What The Author Thinks The backlash over Instagram’s new Map feature highlights a growing demand for transparency and control over personal data. While innovative tools can enhance social connections, they must never come at the expense of user privacy or safety. Companies should prioritize clear communication, robust consent mechanisms, and easy-to-use privacy settings to build trust and prevent misuse. Social media platforms carry a responsibility to protect users from risks, especially vulnerable populations.

Featured image credit: Deeksha Pahariya via Unsplash

