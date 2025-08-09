Dr. Adrienne Guthrie Named Best Emerging Leader in Functional & Natural Medicine in the US of 2025

Dr. Adrienne Guthrie: Leading the Charge in Functional and Natural Medicine

Dr. Adrienne Guthrie, a Board-Certified Doctor of Natural Medicine and Functional Medicine Practitioner, has been named the Best Emerging Leader in Functional & Natural Medicine in the US of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This award celebrates her innovative contributions to the field of functional medicine and her unwavering commitment to offering patients a personalized, holistic approach to healing.

Dr. Guthrie’s telehealth clinic, Rooted Functional Medicine & Longevity Lab, has become a nationwide leader in transforming the lives of individuals with chronic conditions, offering solutions that address the root causes of health issues rather than simply masking symptoms.

A Journey Rooted in Resilience and Faith

Dr. Guthrie’s journey into functional medicine began with her own personal health struggles. She battled undiagnosed ADHD and severe gut dysfunction due to Celiac Disease, only to experience frustration with traditional healthcare. After years of feeling dismissed and misdiagnosed, she turned to natural healing and discovered the profound impact of root-cause healing.

Her experiences inspired her to establish Rooted Functional Medicine, a practice that combines the best of science and faith to heal the whole person—mind, body, and spirit. This philosophy has since propelled her clinic to national prominence, helping countless individuals reclaim their health without relying on prescription medications.

A Personalized Approach to Healing

What sets Dr. Guthrie apart in the field of functional medicine is her deeply compassionate, patient-centered care. Armed with a PhD in Natural Medicine and over 30 years of experience in healing protocols, she crafts individualized treatment plans that target the underlying causes of chronic health issues, such as ADHD, autoimmune disorders, hormone imbalances, and neuropathy.

Her approach goes beyond addressing physical symptoms; Dr. Guthrie treats the person as a whole, believing that true healing involves mental, emotional, and spiritual restoration. This approach has earned her praise from clients nationwide, who report experiencing life-changing improvements in their health and well-being.

The Movement of Rooted Functional Medicine

Rooted Functional Medicine is more than just a clinic—it represents a movement toward a more holistic, sustainable model of healthcare. Through telehealth, Dr. Guthrie has reached a vast audience, providing guidance and healing to clients who have felt dismissed or overmedicated by conventional medical systems.

Her clinic is quickly becoming known for its faith-driven healing approach, offering clients hope and empowerment through personalized, lab-guided treatments. Dr. Guthrie’s belief that “healing isn’t just possible—it’s promised when we get to the root” resonates deeply with those who have long sought alternatives to traditional medicine.

Award Recognizes Dr. Guthrie’s Unwavering Impact

Best of Best Review’s recognition of Dr. Guthrie as Best Emerging Leader in Functional & Natural Medicine in the US of 2025 underscores the profound impact she is having on the healthcare industry. Her practice not only offers an alternative to the symptom-based care of conventional medicine, but it also integrates a faith-based philosophy that empowers clients to take control of their health journey.

Dr. Guthrie’s upcoming plans for expansion include opening a physical location in Sacramento in 2026, further extending her reach and deepening her commitment to restoring health nationwide.

A Future Bright with Promise

As Dr. Guthrie continues to build her reputation in functional and natural medicine, she remains focused on one mission: to help individuals reclaim their health through root-cause healing. Her ability to combine cutting-edge science with faith and compassion has placed her at the forefront of this healthcare revolution.

With the growing demand for her services, Dr. Guthrie’s recognition as an emerging leader is only the beginning. Her work has set new standards for personalized, holistic care and has brought attention to the importance of addressing underlying causes rather than masking symptoms with quick fixes.

About Dr. Adrienne Guthrie

Dr. Adrienne Guthrie is a Board-Certified Doctor of Natural Medicine, Functional Medicine Practitioner, and the founder of Rooted Functional Medicine & Longevity Lab. She holds a PhD in Natural Medicine, advanced training in Functional Medicine, and a wealth of experience in treating chronic health conditions through personalized, evidence-based protocols. Driven by a deep commitment to faith, Dr. Guthrie’s work empowers individuals to restore their health and achieve true wellness.

Media Contact

Adrienne Guthrie

Dr. and Founder of Rooted Functional Medicine

Email: info@therootedlab.com

Website

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

YouTube