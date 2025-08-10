Desert Divas and Dons Medical Spa Inc Announces Innovative Approach to Skin Care and Pain Management

Desert Divas and Dons Medical Spa Inc:

Desert Divas and Dons Medical Spa, led by owner Anastaszia Cash, offers advanced skin care and pain management treatments in a private, boutique home style setting. Known for its exceptional customer care and cutting-edge technology, the spa attracts clients from all over British Columbia and beyond.

Anastaszia Cash, a corneotherapist registered with the IAC (International Association for Applied Corneotherapy), medical aesthetician, and laser technician with over 34 years of experience, has built her career around transforming skin and improving lives. After surviving domestic violence and seeking treatment for her own scars, Anastaszia turned her pain into a passion to help others. She also became an ordained Global Master Chaplain in 2015.

“I believe the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason,” says Anastaszia. “We all have the power to heal, and my goal is to help people turn their pain into passion and their tears into triumph.”

Comprehensive Services for Skin and Pain Management

Desert Divas and Dons is renowned for treating a range of skin concerns, including scars, stretch marks, age spots, wrinkles, and severe acne. The spa also offers hair restoration services for both men and women, all in a private, personalized environment. Additionally, the spa now provides pain management solutions, utilizing advanced technologies to help clients find relief from chronic pain.

Anastaszia’s personal journey of recovery, following two car accidents that left her with a brain injury and chronic pain, inspired the expansion of the spa’s services to include pain management. The spa now features state-of-the-art technology such as the Ballancer Pro lymphatic drainage massage suit, which offers the benefits of an equivalency of seven massage therapists at once, and the TriWave MD, the world’s strongest LED light therapy, newly available in Canada.

“I realized that I could help not just with skin issues but also with pain that had persisted for years,” says Anastaszia. “Our treatments are changing lives, offering hope where all else has failed.”

What Makes Desert Divas and Dons Stand Out

Private, Personalized Care: Desert Divas and Dons is an appointment-only, boutique spa where each client receives individual attention in a relaxed, private setting. Cutting-Edge Technology: The spa uses world-leading technology, including the Ballancer Pro and TriWave MD, to deliver transformative results for both skin care and pain management. A Passion for Helping Others: Anastaszia’s philosophy of “Pain into Passion, Tears into Triumph” reflects her dedication to empowering clients to heal and regain confidence and well-being. Comprehensive Solutions: Beyond treating common skin issues, Desert Divas and Dons specializes in hair restoration and pain relief, helping clients achieve lasting improvements in both appearance and comfort.

Client Testimonials

Clients consistently praise the life-changing results they achieve at Desert Divas and Dons. One client shared, “My daughter’s skin has never looked better after just a few sessions with Anastaszia and the team.” Another remarked, “Desert Divas and Dons is more than just a spa—it’s a place of healing. I feel like a new person after overcoming chronic pain here.”

Looking Ahead: Innovation and Growth

Anastaszia remains committed to expanding the spa’s offerings and continuing to lead in advanced skin and wellness treatments. “We’re constantly innovating to provide the best possible results for our clients,” she says. “Our mission is to make beauty and wellness accessible to everyone, one person at a time.”

About Desert Divas and Dons Medical Spa Inc

Located in Merritt, BC, Desert Divas and Dons is a private, boutique medical spa offering world-class skin care, pain management, and also hair restoration treatments. Led by Anastaszia Cash, the spa combines 34 years of experience with the latest technology to transform clients’ lives in a comfortable, personalized setting.

