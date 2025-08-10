moreU Announces Launch of “morecalm” Anxiety Support Mix

Addressing Anxiety With Integrity: The moreU Launch

moreU, a wellness brand co-founded by Johnny Curl, announced the official launch of morecalm on August 1, 2025, a powdered drink mix designed to support mental wellness in individuals facing stress, anxiety, and overlooked health sensitivities. Rooted in science and formulated with FDA-approved ingredients, morecalm is now available through the brand’s website and social media channels.

Unlike many supplements on the market, morecalm was built from the ground up to serve those typically left behind by conventional wellness products—children, pregnant or nursing women, and individuals living with autoimmune conditions, thyroid issues, or hormonal imbalances. moreU’s mission is to create safe, effective, and enjoyable wellness solutions without relying on trending or controversial ingredients.

A Purpose-Driven Brand With Personal Roots

moreU emerged from a deeply personal mission. Frustrated by ineffective and often unsafe wellness solutions, Curl and his co-founders were determined to find a better option for themselves, their families, and a broader community frequently excluded from the wellness conversation.

“We started moreU because we couldn’t bear watching our loved ones silently suffer through stress and anxiety with no trustworthy solutions,” said Johnny Curl, Co-Founder and CEO of moreU. “Everything we saw on the market was either unsafe, unregulated, or not made with our people in mind. That’s when we decided to do it ourselves—and do it right.”

The Science Behind morecalm

At the heart of moreU’s debut product is a formula developed in partnership with a seasoned industry formulator. The blend includes Myo-Inositol, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin D3, sweetened naturally with Reb M—a zero-calorie, plant-derived sweetener known for its clean taste and high-quality profile.

Unlike competing supplements that include high doses of ashwagandha, a non-FDA approved compound, morecalm uses only ingredients that are considered safe for sensitive populations. The formulation also contains no fillers, binders, or added flow agents, enhancing its bioavailability and reducing risk for allergic or negative responses.

The drink mix is available in an easy-to-blend powder format, with a flavor profile that was extensively tested and refined, and more flavors coming soon. According to the founders, taste tests with early users—including their own families—consistently ranked morecalm above market alternatives in both flavor and mixability.

Filling a Critical Gap in Wellness

moreU’s launch comes at a time when conversations around mental wellness and holistic health are expanding. Yet many consumers—especially those with complex health conditions—struggle to find options they can trust.

“We created morecalm for those who’ve felt invisible in this space,” Curl explained. “Whether it’s someone managing PCOS, navigating autoimmune challenges, or trying to calm an overwhelmed child before bed, we made sure they weren’t just safe—they were prioritized.”

The company’s approach is entirely self-funded, allowing it to retain full control over ingredient sourcing, manufacturing, and ethical transparency. With no controlling investors pushing trends or cutting corners, moreU says its top priority is product integrity and consumer trust.

A Mission Beyond a Mix

Though morecalm is the brand’s first product, moreU sees this launch as the beginning of a larger wellness movement focused on transparency, inclusion, and science-based relief. As more consumers demand clarity about what they put into their bodies, moreU hopes to provide a new standard—one that centers safety and efficacy without compromising flavor or usability.

The brand’s founders plan to expand their offerings, always with a core commitment to the communities traditionally underserved in wellness. moreU is also actively working to build a supportive online community through its platforms, including Instagram and TikTok , where users can share their stories and experiences.

With morecalm now available, moreU invites consumers who’ve long felt excluded or skeptical of wellness fads to try a solution built for them from the start.

About moreU

Founded by parents and professionals who personally experienced the weight of anxiety and health sensitivities, moreU is a wellness brand committed to creating safe, effective, and inclusive solutions. Its flagship product, morecalm, is a powdered drink mix designed to support stress relief through clinically supported, FDA-approved ingredients. Self-funded and grounded in science, moreU exists to serve communities often overlooked in wellness culture, including those with PCOS, autoimmune conditions, hormone imbalances, and families seeking safe support for children.

moreU Recognized as Best Calming Drink in Utah for 2025

moreU is proud to announce it has been named Best Calming Drink in Utah of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious recognition highlights moreU’s commitment to crafting a truly inclusive, science-backed product designed for individuals often overlooked by mainstream wellness brands. Unlike typical calming supplements, morecalm uses carefully selected, FDA-approved ingredients like Myo-Inositol, Magnesium Glycinate, and L-Theanine to ensure both effectiveness and safety, especially for kids, pregnant or nursing women, and those with chronic health conditions. The brand’s mission to provide families with safe, clean, and effective wellness solutions, paired with its dedication to quality, is what set moreU apart in Utah’s thriving wellness market. To learn more, visit drinkmoreu.com .

Media Contact

Johnny Curl

Co-Founder, CEO

Email: johnny@drinkmoreu.com

Instagram

TikTok

Website