Cathleen Itule Announces Continued Leadership in Tucson Real Estate

Serving Southern Arizona With Passion and Precision Since 2006

With nearly two decades of real estate experience, Cathleen Itule has become a trusted name across Southern Arizona’s competitive housing market. Known for combining market insight, strong negotiation skills, and genuine client care, Itule has built a career centered on service, not sales volume.

Since 2006, Itule has offered comprehensive residential real estate services across Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Red Rock, Saddlebrooke, Catalina Foothills, Vail, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Rio Rico, and Nogales. Her commitment to these communities, paired with a highly experienced team of local professionals, allows her to offer a seamless and elevated client experience in every transaction.

From first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, Itule believes in providing equal attention and respect to every client regardless of budget, stating, “I will treat a $300,000 buyer with as much respect as a $2 million buyer. I don’t see dollars, I see people—and I treat them with dignity and respect.”

Built on Teamwork, Expertise, and a Client-First Philosophy

Recognizing the complexity of today’s real estate landscape, Itule has established a network of experts that includes home inspectors, contractors, designers, lenders, and service professionals. This curated team provides added value to every transaction, removing guesswork and allowing clients to move forward confidently.

“It’s not about what I can do alone,” Itule explains. “It’s about building a foundation around the client. From design to financing to inspection, I ensure they’re surrounded by the best.”

Clients benefit from her ability to offer complimentary home staging on all listings-one of the many extras that have become hallmarks of her service model. “When you list with me, staging is free,” says Itule. “Because I don’t just list homes—I sell them.”

Staging That Sells: A Personal Touch

Itule personally stages every home she lists, investing the time and effort to ensure that each property is presented in its best light. This is all part of her hands-on approach to real estate. “It’s not just about putting furniture in a room,” she explains. “It’s about creating an atmosphere that allows buyers to envision themselves living there. I make sure each home is perfectly staged to maximize its appeal.”

Consistent Recognition in a Competitive Market

Cathleen Itule’s commitment to excellence has been repeatedly recognized within the Tucson real estate community. For the past eight years, she has ranked in the top 1% of all agents in the Tucson region. In 2021, before branching out on her own, her team was voted Best Real Estate Team – a testament to her leadership and client-first approach.

In addition to multiple Certificates of Excellence, Itule has also been recognized as a Top Leader within the industry. However, she emphasizes that the accolades are not her motivation. “I do this business because it changes lives,” she says. “Handing keys to a first-time buyer or a military family – it’s an honor I do not take lightly.”

A Value-Driven Approach That Delivers Results

The equation that drives Itule’s approach is simple yet effective: Passion + Integrity = Results. It’s a philosophy she applies to each transaction and every client interaction.

In contrast to many in the industry, Itule takes a hands-on approach to listings—personally overseeing home preparation, ensuring proper staging, and implementing thoughtful marketing strategies to maximize visibility and value.

Her reputation for “going above and beyond” is not a marketing tagline, but a daily practice. She is known for dedicating long hours, offering consistent communication, and maintaining a solutions-oriented mindset in every stage of the process.

Bringing a Family-Centered Vision to Real Estate

Cathleen’s impact doesn’t stop at residential real estate. Her husband is also an active professional in the commercial real estate sector, making them a powerful duo in Arizona’s housing and development ecosystem. Plans for a joint feature titled “Arizona’s Power Couple—From Residential to Commercial” are currently in consideration, spotlighting their comprehensive coverage of the state’s real estate landscape.

Their shared commitment to community, results, and integrity sets them apart from industry peers and continues to shape their growing influence across Southern Arizona.

About Cathleen Itule

Cathleen Itule is a residential real estate expert based in Southern Arizona, serving clients across Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, and surrounding areas since 2006. Known for her client-first approach, she blends nearly two decades of experience with deep market knowledge and a trusted local network. A consistent top 1% agent in Tucson, Cathleen is recognized for delivering results with passion, precision, and integrity.

