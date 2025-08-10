DMR News

GoStockUp.com Launches Nationwide Delivery for Eastern European Grocery Products

ByEthan Lin

Aug 10, 2025

GoStockUp.com, a digital-first grocery store focused on authentic Eastern European, Russian, and Central Asian food products, has officially launched nationwide shipping across the United States. The expansion marks a major milestone for the company, previously serving only the New York City and Long Island areas.

The newly available service allows customers in all 50 states to order from a curated selection of over 4,000 products sourced from Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, and beyond — including everyday essentials, specialty sweets, dairy, deli meats, and frozen items.

To ensure the safe delivery of perishable goods during the summer months, GoStockUp has implemented high-performance EPS cold boxes that preserve temperature-sensitive items such as caviar, cheese, and frozen dumplings. These boxes have been rigorously tested over hundreds of deliveries throughout the New York metro area prior to the national rollout.

GoStockUp’s upcoming mobile app, currently in final testing, is scheduled to launch this month. It will enable faster reordering, app-exclusive discounts, and real-time delivery tracking. The app is expected to further streamline the shopping experience for customers nationwide.

“We’ve seen consistent demand from Russian-speaking communities across the country – from Florida to Illinois to California,” said Anton Rafalovskyi, Marketing Director at GoStockUp.com. “Our team has invested heavily in packaging logistics and fulfillment infrastructure to ensure the same level of freshness and quality our NYC customers trust.”

The company plans to continue expanding its product catalog in the coming months, with a focus on niche brands and seasonal bundles tailored to diaspora communities. Additionally, GoStockUp is actively developing a business-focused wholesale portal to support small retailers and restaurants seeking access to authentic imported inventory.

Consumers can explore the full catalog and begin placing orders at https://gostockup.com. Shipping rates are dynamically calculated at checkout based on region, product type, and weight.

About GoStockUp

GoStockUp is a U.S.-based online grocery store delivering premium and hard-to-find Eastern European foods. The store features curated products from more than 12 countries and emphasizes freshness, authenticity, and fast delivery across the U.S.

