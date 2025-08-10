DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Coupler.io MCP Pioneers as a Trusted Claude Desktop Extension for Conversational Data Analysis

ByEthan Lin

Aug 10, 2025

Coupler.io, a data integration and analytics platform, announced that its Model Context Protocol (MCP) was listed as a trusted extension in Claude Desktop, marking a unique contribution to business analytics solutions in Anthropic’s official extensions marketplace. This solution lets businesses connect their multi-source data flows directly to Claude AI, enabling instant natural language data queries and transforming complex data operations into simple conversations.

With Coupler.io MCP, business owners and professionals in different teams (marketing, sales, product, finance, operations, etc.) can easily access their Coupler.io data flows through simple questions, not needing special SQL, data analysis, tech, or coding skills. Besides, this solution serves as a personal AI analyst by eliminating the need for time-consuming research, manual data preparation, or copying and pasting extensive data sets into Claude.

“Going through your data sources manually has always been a bottleneck in business intelligence workflows,” said Nika Tamaio Flores, Product Lead at Coupler.io. “Non-tech teams wasted hours parsing through data sets or waiting for a data analyst’s availability. Coupler.io MCP paired with Claude makes this friction go away, empowering users to get the data they need as easily as texting.”

Users can now discover and implement Coupler.io MCP Server directly through Claude’s interface, streamlining the path from data complexity to actionable insights. After a quick and easy one-time setup, business teams can leverage the potential of Coupler.io MCP and its specific integrations, like Facebook Ads MCP, HubSpot MCP, QuickBooks MCP, Google Analytics MCP, and many more.

Users can request interpretations, summaries, trend and performance analysis, strategic recommendations, and action plans based on their data from PPC and social media campaigns, SEO, accounting and project management software, CRM systems, etc. Claude can even create reports or dashboards from the data on request. This way, professionals get real-time, comprehensive business intelligence, which early adopters have already praised.

“The response from early users has been remarkable,” added Tamaio. “Instead of spending hours preparing data for analysis, teams now simply reference their Coupler.io data flow ID and begin asking questions immediately. Claude can identify top performers, spot underperforming areas, and even suggest improvement strategies based on real-time data patterns.”

This extension operates on a read-only basis to ensure that business data remains unaltered, while Antrophic’s ethical use of AI guarantees the security and privacy of users’ data. The Claude Desktop integration supports Windows, Mac, and Linux ecosystems, ensuring seamless data access and operation across hundreds of apps and platforms.

Coupler.io also announced that it will soon introduce its MCP integration to ChatGPT to maintain its position as the leading no-code business analytics solution in the AI ecosystem.

About Coupler.io

Coupler.io is a no-code reporting automation and data analytics platform. It allows collecting, organizing, transforming, and visualizing business data to make informed decisions. For more information about Coupler.io and the MCP server, visit https://www.coupler.io/mcp

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

OpenAI Defeats Elon Musk’s Grok in AI Chess Tournament
Aug 10, 2025 Hilary Ong
GoStockUp.com Launches Nationwide Delivery for Eastern European Grocery Products
Aug 10, 2025 Ethan Lin
From Decks to Done: Morris Enterprises Unveils Execution-First Model for the AI Era
Aug 10, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801