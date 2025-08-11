Cryptocsle Issues Clarification on Online Rumours, Emphasises Stable Operations and Transaction Security

Recently, multiple false statements about Cryptocsle have circulated online, including claims such as “users cannot withdraw funds” and “losses incurred in contract trading.” These unverified remarks have been spread on certain social media platforms and online communities, causing concern among some users. In response, Cryptocsle solemnly states that the above claims are completely inconsistent with the facts: the platform is operating normally, and the withdrawal function remains fully functional.

After a joint review by our technology and risk control teams, no systemic issues have been detected recently, nor have there been large-scale account freezes or obstacles to withdrawing funds. Our internal investigation also revealed that some of the false information was fabricated by unidentified third-party entities whose true intent is not to help users, but to lure them into providing account details or making transfers under the pretext of “assisting with fund recovery,” thereby committing fraud. We remind all users: if you encounter such situations, please verify them immediately through Cryptocsle’s official customer service channels, and never disclose personal information, trading passwords, or transfer funds to any non-official parties.

We apologise for any anxiety or inconvenience these false claims may have caused. Cryptocsle’s legal team has gathered relevant evidence and will file formal lawsuits in the United States to hold the responsible organisations and individuals legally accountable. We will also maintain communication with international regulators and law-enforcement agencies to resolutely combat any illegal activities that threaten users’ assets and the platform’s reputation.

Since our incorporation in the United States in 2020, Cryptocsle has adhered to the core principles of security, compliance, and transparency, continuously optimising our platform architecture and risk control systems. We support more than 150 trading pairs, including mainstream and some emerging digital assets, and we implement multi-factor authentication, segregation of hot and cold wallets, and encrypted data protection to ensure that every transaction is secure and efficient.

In terms of user services, we have established 24/7 multilingual customer support covering the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, ensuring that users in all regions receive consistent, high-quality assistance. We understand that stable operations and customer trust are the foundation of our global expansion and long-term growth.

We sincerely thank our global users for their longstanding trust and support. With your participation and feedback, we will continue to enhance platform functionality and improve service quality.

At present, the platform still operates an older version of the app. We acknowledge certain limitations in user experience and feature expansion, and we offer our sincere apologies. To address this, Cryptocsle will officially launch a new app version in November 2025. The new version will not only deliver a full upgrade to the trading experience, but will also introduce an AI-driven quantitative trading system for the first time, providing more intelligent and personalised trading strategies and asset management solutions—so that every user can enjoy a more efficient and secure digital-asset trading experience.

We urge all users to remain vigilant, avoid believing or spreading rumours, and verify information through official channels in a timely manner so that we can jointly maintain a safe, transparent, and healthy trading environment.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact us via our corporate email: service@cryptoslx.com

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.