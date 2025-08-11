THE BLANC Gallery Presents Leave it Ajar —— A Duo Exhibition by Kyung Kim and Ruoxin Sun

Leave it Ajar brings together the distinct yet interconnected practices of artists Kyung Kim and Ruoxin Sun in a poetic exploration of fragmented, looping, and elusive dreams and memories. Featuring a series of works that span paintings, sculptures, installations, and artist zines, the exhibition draws viewers into the delicate tension between knowing and forgetting. Presented at THE BLANC Gallery from August 15 to 29, the show offers a layered dialogue between abstraction and narrative, presence and absence.

Kyung Kim’s paintings on clear-primed linen transform oil paint into a sensorial language, where memory, both personal and historical, slowly surfaces through layers of soft, analogous colors. Her inspiration stems from cherished objects, aged Korean landscapes, traditional architecture and porcelain, each imbued with quiet resonance. The paint is drawn inward, soaked into the fabric like recollections rising gently to the surface. This creates a quiet space where time, temperature, sound and scent seem to mingle. Her abstracted forms invite moments of stillness, calm and contemplative intimacy.

Complementing this, Ruoxin Sun’s work delves into the fragility of representation itself. Through 3D printed sculptures, installations, and repetitive textual forms, she employs transparency, residue, and surface tension not merely as visual elements but as conceptual tools probing how narratives fracture and resist closure. Sun’s pieces expose moments when systems collapse under their own logic, revealing the seams where meaning unravels and may be reconfigured. Through this unraveling, she opens a space for reclaiming agency, urging viewers to reflect on how stories are built and where they fall apart.

Located at 15 E 40th Street in the vibrant heart of New York City, THE BLANC is a dynamic hub for contemporary art, offering five distinct gallery exhibitions and events. Designed to accommodate large-scale, boundary-pushing installations, THE BLANC fosters cross-disciplinary collaboration and invites visitors to experience art as a transformative platform. Expansive street-facing windows blur the line between inside and out, inviting passersby to pause and engage with the works on view, offering moments of calm and reflection amid the city’s relentless energy.

Together, the artists create an atmosphere that lingers between abstraction and narrative, material and immaterial. Echoing motifs drift across the show like recurring dreams, open-ended, quiet and gently disorienting. THE BLANC’s large street-facing windows become an active part of this experience, allowing the work to converse with the urban environment. Pedestrians catch glimpses of the show from the sidewalk, where the installation invites a rare moment of pause and reflection, offering a soft interruption to the city’s constant movement.

Leave it Ajar is not only an exhibition, but a journey through memories and layered textures. Visitors are encouraged to discover moments of intrigue, stillness, and playful reflections as they follow the show’s looping and recurring visual threads.

About Kyung Kim: Kyung Kim is a South Korean-born painter currently based in New York. She translates sensory memories into paintings by capturing the invisible sensitivities of sound, temperature, and time experienced in the natural landscapes of Korea. Through this exhibition, Kyung will introduce the poetic sensibility of these ephemeral memories.

https://kyung-kim.com/

About Ruoxin Sun: Ruoxin (Rosina) Sun is a Chinese-born artist based in Brooklyn, NY. Her practice moves between object-making, writing, and digital processes to explore unstable meanings and broken systems. Often engaging translation across media, languages, and memories, she materializes the tensions between personal experience and cultural structures.

https://ruoxinsun.art/