Australian Game Studio Real Studio Launches First Web3 Mobile Game “RealGo” on Apple and Google Stores

Real Studio, a pioneering game developer based in Australia, has officially launched its first Web3 mobile game, RealGo , on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Blending Augmented Reality (AR), Web3 infrastructure, Location-Based Services (LBS), and meme culture, RealGo offers an unprecedented gaming experience that merges physical exploration with digital ownership. Developed by a collaborative team of engineers from Australia, South Korea, and Japan, RealGo integrates iconic meme IPs into a decentralised gaming framework, with over 5,000 early players having already tested the game.

In RealGo, players explore real-world locations to capture and train rare meme pets, form social bonds, and engage in team-based strategy battles — all while earning meme coins and valuable in-game rewards. The game transforms global landmarks into immersive battlegrounds and has already been featured in Cointelegraph .

About RealGo Studio

RealGo Studio is a global Web3 gaming company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. With over $3 million in seed funding, the team brings together experts in information technology, blockchain, game design, and narrative storytelling. RealGo aims to reshape how we play, connect, and earn by integrating AR, AI, and blockchain into everyday mobile experiences .

Designed to attract over 1 billion mobile gamers worldwide, RealGo combines physical exploration with on-chain asset ownership, offering a new paradigm for interactive, social, and value-driven gameplay.

What Powers the RealGo Experience?

Capture

Capture and train iconic meme pets like Doge, Pepe, and others. These lovable companions aren’t just collectibles — they’ll fight alongside you in epic boss battles, forming emotional bonds to become your best allies.

Collect

Collect digital companions and power-ups that hold real-world value. Use your items to level up pets, unlock special abilities, and gain access to deeper gameplay layers.

Socialise

Join forces with players across the globe. Through RealGo, you’ll build alliances, tackle real-world challenges, and share victories in immersive, location-based events.

Battle

Engage in tactical boss fights in both classic and AR-enhanced formats. Each battle brings the thrill of surprise rewards, rare loot, and strategic depth.

Earn

Gain $RT, Web3 meme coins, and rare pets — all tradable within the in-game marketplace. RealGo’s built-in wallet lets you manage and withdraw your earnings, converting gameplay into real-world value.

Core Gameplay Features

Meme Capture – Use GPS to explore your surroundings and capture rare meme pets like Doge and Pepe. Each pet has unique abilities, and the real-world capture experience makes every discovery meaningful. Each capture comes with utility and surprise—grab a Doge, and you’ll score real DOGE coins too.

Meme Solo Battle – A single-player battle mode where you strategically command a 3-pet squad. Build your team, learn enemy patterns, and master combos to win rewards and unlock new stages.

Meme Solo AR Battle – Enter immersive first-person AR battles using your phone’s camera and motion. Move, aim, and fire in real life to defeat monsters in your environment. The more active you are, the more immersive the experience.

AI Meme – AI-powered meme pets that talk, grow, and emotionally evolve based on your interactions. Over time, they become your intelligent companions in the game.

Meme Boss Battle (Coming Soon) – Join players around the world to defeat massive AR bosses at real-world landmarks. Global battles turn places like the Eiffel Tower, Shibuya Crossing, or Sydney Opera House into epic arenas where players unite and compete for rare loot.

Meme Hunt (Coming Soon) – Venture into the world with your 3-pet squad and face waves of meme monsters in an open-area PvE challenge. Perfect for those who love action, exploration, and grinding through hordes of enemies.

Mini Harvester (Coming Soon) –Discover real-world harvesting spots using GPS and deploy your meme pets to passively harvest valuable in-game rewards over time. Compete with other players for high-yield zones and optimise your harvesting strategy for maximum returns.

PVP Arena (Coming Soon) – Battle other players in competitive 3v3 meme pet duels. Strategy, timing, and pet synergy will determine who comes out on top.

Trading & Marketplace (Coming Soon) – Trade your meme pets, gear, and other assets directly with other players. Build your collection, monetise your progress, and explore a fully player-driven economy.

Each mode emphasises different aspects of skill, location, and pet strategy, designed to scale from casual play to competitive depth. And that’s just the beginning—there are many more features waiting for you to discover.

Core Game Systems

Augmented Reality (AR) : Adds immersive, animated gameplay to real environments.

: Adds immersive, animated gameplay to real environments. Location-Based Services (LBS) : Enables missions, events, and social interactions based on physical geography.

: Enables missions, events, and social interactions based on physical geography. AI Companions : Meme pets evolve over time and interact with players emotionally and verbally.

: Meme pets evolve over time and interact with players emotionally and verbally. Web3 Integration: Features Web3 culture, IPs, and on-chain asset support to enable digital ownership and cross-platform compatibility.

Core Game Economics

RealGo integrates a built-in wallet, allowing players to seamlessly manage their in-game assets. Players can withdraw earned coins directly to their personal wallets, enabling real-world value extraction from gameplay. Every battle and capture becomes part of a tangible digital economy.

RealGo’s Global Expansion: Events, Landmarks & Social Impact

RealGo is launching a global landmark activation tour, beginning with Tokyo’s iconic Hachiko Statue in Shibuya. These meme-themed AR events promote real-world social interaction and will also collaborate with animal welfare organizations to amplify impact.

The game’s landmark system includes global sites such as the Sydney Opera House, Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City, Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, and Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. These locations serve as immersive stages for viral, community-driven gameplay and tasks.

RealGo’s world map is ever-expanding, incorporating new cities, cultural hubs, and iconic destinations — ensuring there’s always a new adventure waiting for players worldwide .

Redefining Web3 Gaming: From Speculation to Emotion and Connection

“RealGo is the first project we’ve seen that truly blends mainstream mobile gaming with a sustainable Web3 economy,” said Effie Dimitropoulos, CEO of AUDD Stablecoin.

“This is the Pokémon GO moment for Web3 — except this time, players can truly own and trade what they earn.”

RealGo founder @PZ commented:

“Web3 games should not be financial speculation tools. They must return to the heart of gaming — offering real joy, emotional resonance, and meaningful social bonds.

Our mission is to bring 1 billion players into Web3 through culturally-driven storytelling and genuinely fun gameplay.”

RealGo is more than just a game — it’s a lifestyle, a social ecosystem, and a gateway to the latest Web3 meme culture.

As the world evolves, so does RealGo — continuously unlocking new stories, locations, events, and meme IPs to ensure there’s always something fresh to explore. Whether you’re a collector, a fighter, a social explorer, or a Web3 investor, RealGo grows with you.

The future of gaming is moving beyond speculation — and RealGo is leading the shift through narrative-driven, product-focused, and community-powered experiences.

Built for both the existing Web3 community and the 1 billion+ Web2 mobile gamers, RealGo is poised to become a global leader in the next generation of Web3 games.

