Reclaim247 Boosts Car Finance Claims Support as Drivers Revisit PCP Agreements

Reclaim247 is increasing its support for drivers across the UK who are re-examining older car finance agreements, particularly Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and Hire Purchase contracts.

The company, co-founded by Andrew Franks, has seen a sharp rise in the number of people wanting to know whether they overpaid due to undisclosed commission arrangements. Most agreements currently under review were signed between 2007 and January 2021, during a period when finance brokers were often allowed to adjust interest rates. In many cases, this practice was not clearly explained to customers at the time.

“People remember signing their car finance deals but not being told how the interest was set or that commission could play a role,” said Andrew Franks, Co-founder of Reclaim247. “Now many are asking whether that lack of information meant they paid more than they needed to. It’s our job to help them find out.”

Why PCP Claims Are Back in Focus

Many drivers are now taking a second look at car finance terms after discovering that brokers could earn more by increasing interest rates. Although this type of commission was common, it was not always made clear in finance documents or dealership conversations.

Reclaim247 offers services for individuals who want to understand whether their agreements were fair and whether they may have a valid complaint. While not every agreement will result in a claim, growing awareness has prompted people to seek clarity and confidence about what they signed.

“This is not about looking for faults where there are none,” said Franks. “It is about giving people the tools to re-evaluate their agreements and make informed decisions if something seems off.”

Key Signs of Mis-Sold Car Finance

Reclaim 247 encourages drivers to review their old finance agreements and look out for the following:

Interest rates that seemed unusually high at the time

No explanation or mention of broker commissions

Feeling rushed into signing paperwork at the dealership

Unexpected final payments or confusing end-of-term fees

“These are often the clues that something was off,” Franks added. “Our service is designed to assess whether an agreement meets the criteria for a potential claim.”

Flexible Support Built Around the Individual

To meet growing demand, Reclaim247 is offering:

A free online eligibility check for agreements dated between 2007 and January 2021

A self-managed route for individuals who prefer to handle the process themselves

A full-service, no-win no-fee option with expert assistance throughout

The company also works in partnership with leading UK law firms to ensure that cases are handled in line with the latest regulatory guidance.

“Everyone’s situation is different. Some people want to get going straight away, others just want to understand their options first,” said Franks. “Our service is designed for both.”

Encouraging Early Review

With interest continuing to rise, Reclaim247 is encouraging drivers to start the review process sooner rather than later. Doing so may help avoid delays and ensure the necessary documentation is available if a claim is warranted.

About Reclaim247

