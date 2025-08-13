Action Photography Expert Mihkel Grunbaum Shares Tricks of the Trade in Free Public Blog

After years of adventures and operating experience, action photography expert Mihkel Grunbaum has decided to go public with his tricks of the trade through a public blog dedicated to the intricacies of his craft.

Mr. Grunbaum specializes in areas like mountain biking and snowboarding, but also speed boating and skydiving.

He commented on the website launch, “This blog is where I share my adventures, tips, and experiences in these exhilarating outdoor activities.”

Apart from showcasing his work and blog, the website allows users to subscribe to Mihkel’s newsletter to stay updated on the latest posts, or reach out to the man himself.

In one of his articles, Mihkel talked about high-altitude photography . He explained that, unlike some of the areas he specializes in, this one takes special preparation because it can affect the photographer’s health.

“Altitude can influence your physical well-being,” the photographer said, adding that the ascent leads to a decrease in oxygen levels that can lead to fatigue or altitude sickness, all of which can affect performance. “It’s advisable to acclimatize properly,” he said, stressing that this approach allows the photographer’s body to adapt in time.

Mihkel pointed out that he likes to offer specific advice that can help people hone their craft and learn new skills.

When it comes to high altitude photography, Grunbaum added that aspiring photographers should not hesitate to shoot from lower angles in order emphasize the grandeur of their subjects. “Or, try framing your shots with elements from the landscape, such as a rocky foreground or a glacial backdrop,” he added.

Other topics covered in the blog include skydiving photography, water rafting images, skiing photography, and more.

In addition to the written content, Mr. Grunbaum used his blog to showcase his work, including photos, but also videos of his adventures across America.

More info about Mihkel Grunbaum and his work is available on the official website .