Tyche Holdings Inc. Completes Acquisition of Bitcoin DEX TYCHE

Tyche Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition and control of the next-generation Bitcoin DEX TYCHE （https://tyche.run）. This transaction marks a pivotal step toward a more compliant, structured, and global operational framework, laying the foundation for future capital initiatives and international expansion.

About Tyche Holdings Inc.

Tyche Holdings Inc. is a Delaware C-Corporation, operating under the robust legal framework of the Delaware General Corporation Law (DGCL). As a holding company, Tyche Holdings specializes in asset consolidation and strategic incubation within the blockchain innovation sector. Its portfolio encompasses intellectual property, equity, and digital assets, managed with a strong governance structure and corporate discipline.

Delaware’s well-established corporate law system and innovation-friendly regulatory environment provide solid legal backing and market trust for emerging technology companies, including those in the blockchain industry.

Overview of the Transaction

Through a structured agreement, Tyche Holdings Inc. has acquired and secured control over the TYCHE platform. The transaction includes equity acquisition, asset purchase, and the transfer of operational control, conducted entirely in compliance with Delaware law and supported by an experienced legal advisory team.

While specific terms and financial details remain confidential, the transaction has passed all necessary compliance reviews. The integration will not disrupt TYCHE’s normal operations nor affect user rights and benefits.

About the TYCHE Platform

TYCHE is an innovative Bitcoin-ecosystem DEX focused on Bitcoin and its meta-protocol assets. It serves diverse crypto users by enabling asset issuance, trading, utilization, and value-added services — all in a fully decentralized manner.

Vision: Empowering a Bitcoin Ecosystem-Centric Crypto Future.

Key Features Include:

Bitcoin-native assets : Supports Bitcoin and Runes protocol assets, with scalability to other Bitcoin meta-protocols.

: Supports Bitcoin and Runes protocol assets, with scalability to other Bitcoin meta-protocols. Bonding curve + AMM : Innovative token distribution and price discovery mechanisms tailored by asset issuers (the DEV).

: Innovative token distribution and price discovery mechanisms tailored by asset issuers (the DEV). Community-driven growth flywheel: Incentive systems and randomness-based gaming experiences to foster organic community expansion.

The platform operates entirely through decentralized smart contracts, ensuring transparent on-chain data and secure asset custody on the Bitcoin mainnet.

Governance and Operations

As the controlling entity, Tyche Holdings Inc. will:

Lead venture capital fundraising initiatives and coordinate preparations for potential public listing.

Manage the platform’s core intellectual property and brand assets.

Oversee strategic partnerships, cross-border compliance, and capital market engagement.

Provide legal and financial support to drive global operations.

Day-to-day operations will remain under the original dev team, with on-chain governance and community-led mechanisms preserved to safeguard user and developer participation rights.

Compliance and Regulatory Commitment

Tyche Holdings Inc. affirms that:

The transaction complies with all relevant provisions of the Delaware General Corporation Law.

The platform does not publicly offer securities-type digital assets to unauthorized U.S. persons.

All digital asset-related businesses will be assessed for compliance in accordance with the laws of applicable jurisdictions.

The company has engaged legal advisors experienced in SEC, FinCEN, and related regulatory matters to ensure proper compliance boundaries are maintained.

Vision for the Future

With the backing of Tyche Holdings Inc., TYCHE enters its next phase of growth. Future initiatives include:

Continued optimization of core platform technology and performance.

Expansion of global ecosystem partnerships with developers and asset issuers to strengthen the Bitcoin-native asset landscape.

Onboarding strategic investors through compliant channels to support long-term capital market development.

Deepening its role within the Bitcoin ecosystem as a foundational infrastructure provider for decentralized finance.

We believe the Bitcoin ecosystem is on the brink of a new wave of financial innovation, and TYCHE is poised to become one of its essential infrastructure pillars.

Tyche Holdings Inc. extends sincere gratitude to our community members, users, partners, and investors for their continued support. Guided by the principles of transparency, autonomy, and decentralization, we look forward to building the future of decentralized finance together.

Further Information

Official Website: https://tyche.run

Twitter (X): https://x.com/tyche_run

Tyche Holdings Inc.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.