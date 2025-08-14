Harry and Meghan Ink New Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have renewed their collaboration with Netflix in a multi-year first look deal, giving the streaming service priority access to film and television concepts from their Archewell production company. This arrangement, while less rigid than their 2020 deal, confirms the couple will continue working with the platform. Financial details and the exact term of the new agreement have not been disclosed, though the original partnership was reported to be worth about $100 million.

Meghan described the partnership as inspiring them to create “thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally and celebrates our shared vision.” Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, called Harry and Meghan “influential voices” whose past projects have resonated with audiences worldwide.

Current and Upcoming Projects

The announcement comes ahead of the second season of With Love, Meghan, a cooking and lifestyle show that pairs Meghan with celebrity guests. The first season drew 5.3 million views and fell outside Netflix’s top 300 shows in the first half of 2025, compared with the top-ranked Adolescence at 145 million views.

Archewell has also revealed a special Christmas edition of the series, filmed in Montecito, alongside its As Ever food and drink range featuring rosé wine and jams. Later this year, the couple will serve as producers for Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, a documentary on an orphanage in Uganda offering hope amid the lingering effects of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Author’s Opinion This renewed deal keeps the Sussexes in Netflix’s stable of high-profile creators, but the challenge is clear: their star power alone may not guarantee top-tier viewership. To compete with the platform’s biggest hits, future projects may need to shift away from personality-led lifestyle formats toward content with broader, more universal appeal.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

