JZMOR Establishes Crypto Policy Research Center to Anticipate Regulatory Trends

Amid the growing wave of global crypto regulation, JZMOR once again stands at the forefront of the industry. Recently, JZMOR announced the official establishment of its “Global Crypto Policy Research Center,” which will focus on regulatory trends in major jurisdictions worldwide, policy change analysis, institutional impact assessment, and the formulation of response strategies.

The JZMOR team stated that the newly established research center will adopt a dual mechanism of “real-time tracking + strategic analysis,” monitoring regulatory policy developments in key markets. They emphasized that the research center is not merely intended to address regulatory reviews, but aims to directly integrate policy research findings into product and user interaction logic.

In recent years, the global crypto market has evolved from periods of intense regulatory turbulence to the gradual formation of regulatory frameworks. In the face of variables such as crypto asset classification, upgraded KYC and AML requirements, DeFi regulatory pilots, and stablecoin issuance licensing, the JZMOR initiative demonstrates not only its acute sensitivity to industry trends but also its strategic evolution from “passive compliance” to “proactive participation.”

In addition, JZMOR plans to release the “Global Digital Asset Regulatory Quarterly Observation Report,” making research findings publicly available to serve developers, institutions, and users across the ecosystem. This will be the first open research system in the industry led by a trading platform and focused on international regulatory trends.

It is reported that JZMOR will promote the development of several new standards, including modules for “on-chain identity compliance” and “transparent algorithmic risk control specifications,” gradually building a trading system architecture that is transparent to regulators and secure and user-friendly for users.

During every major period of technological transformation, the absence of institutional logic can lead to temporary disorder. As regulatory frameworks take shape, platforms that have proactively developed “compliance thinking capabilities” often become leaders in the next cycle.

JZMOR not only envisions the future of the crypto market but also injects institutional rationality into it. By establishing the Global Crypto Policy Research Center, JZMOR is demonstrating through practical action that compliance is not a shackle, but a stepping stone to a trustworthy market; not a passive defense, but a key to proactively shaping the future.

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.