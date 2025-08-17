The Last Ones: Redefining Holocaust Education for the Digital Generation

A Personal Mission with Global Impact

The Last Ones (TLO) is a groundbreaking global Holocaust education initiative that bridges the gap between historical memory and modern media. Co-founded by journalist and filmmaker Dr. Leslie Benitah and French director Sophie Nahum — who had launched the project in France a few years earlier — The Last Ones (TLO) aims to preserve the powerful voices of the last living Holocaust survivors through short films, educational content, and extensive digital outreach. TLO’s mission is both urgent and deeply personal for Dr. Benitah, the granddaughter of four Holocaust survivors, whose fight to ensure that these survivors’ stories outlive them is at the heart of this initiative.

TLO’s project involves tracking down Holocaust survivors from across the world—ranging from the U.S. to Israel, South America to Europe—and recording their testimonies. To date, TLO has filmed over 150 survivor stories, sharing them on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. The initiative’s reach is impressive, with millions of views and the educational content being used in schools, universities, and public institutions worldwide. The materials are now part of the curriculum in 29 U.S. states and are endorsed by prominent institutions such as Yad Vashem and the Claims Conference.

Dr. Benitah’s vision extends beyond mere preservation; she aims to make Holocaust education relevant and impactful for younger generations. Through powerful storytelling, TLO meets young people where they are: on their phones, in their language, and through the medium they engage with the most—social media. One of TLO’s videos has been viewed more than 7.8 million times in just a few days, a testament to the project’s wide-reaching influence.

Making History Resonate in the Digital Age

TLO stands apart from traditional Holocaust education methods. While other institutions focus on archival footage and books, TLO embraces digital platforms to ensure the stories of survivors resonate with today’s digital natives. The project has gone viral across platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where its emotional and raw short-form videos have made Holocaust memory accessible to the global youth audience. By adapting the stories of survivors for a modern, tech-savvy audience, TLO creates a dynamic space for these personal accounts to be heard, felt, and understood.

“This isn’t just about remembering the past—it’s about making history relevant and real for the next generation,” says Dr. Benitah. “We’re witnessing a rise in distortion, denial, and indifference around the world, but through our platform, we are offering the truth in a way that resonates deeply with young people.”

The initiative’s work is about preserving history and ensuring that it doesn’t fade into the past, even as time marches on. The Last Ones understands that this is a race against time. As survivors age and pass away, their stories must be documented and shared before they disappear. Through this initiative, TLO is playing a crucial role in making sure that these voices remain alive—both for the next generation and for the generations that will follow.

A Vision for the Future: Innovating Education

Looking ahead, TLO is expanding its impact even further with plans to launch the first-ever geo-located Holocaust testimony app in 2025. This innovative app will allow users to engage with survivor testimonies that are tied to specific locations, adding a deeper layer of connection to the stories and fostering a more intimate understanding of Holocaust history.

Dr. Benitah envisions a future where The Last Ones becomes the global leader in Holocaust education, and the stories of survivors become accessible to anyone, anywhere. “We are not just creating content; we’re creating a movement,” she explains. “In a time of rising antisemitism and historical distortion, it’s essential that the survivors’ voices continue to reach and influence audiences far and wide.”

The Urgency of Preserving Survivor Voices

In an era where information spreads quickly but the truth can often be clouded, The Last Ones provides an antidote to historical revisionism. With the rising tide of antisemitism globally, TLO’s work is more critical than ever. As Dr. Benitah has stated, “I’m not just telling history—I’m carrying it.”

The project’s work is grounded in the belief that preserving and sharing the testimonies of survivors is not just an academic endeavor—it is a responsibility. Through TLO’s work, Holocaust survivors continue to teach, to warn, and to remind future generations of the horrors of the past, ensuring that the lessons learned will never be forgotten.

The Last Ones Honored as Best Holocaust Education Initiative in the U.S. 2025

Best of Best Review proudly recognizes The Last Ones (TLO) as the Best Holocaust Education Initiative in the U.S. for 2025 , celebrating their groundbreaking work in preserving and sharing the testimonies of Holocaust survivors through powerful storytelling and innovative digital outreach. Co-founded by Sophie Nahum and Dr. Leslie Benitah, TLO stands apart for its ability to connect historical truth with modern audiences—reaching millions through platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Their educational resources are now integrated into school curriculums across 29 states, endorsed by respected institutions including Yad Vashem. By combining authenticity, accessibility, and urgency, TLO ensures that survivor voices resonate with younger generations in ways that are both meaningful and unforgettable.

About The Last Ones

The Last Ones (TLO) is a global initiative co-founded by Dr. Leslie Benitah, dedicated to preserving the testimonies of Holocaust survivors through short films, digital content, and outreach programs. TLO’s mission is to make Holocaust education accessible, relevant, and impactful for today’s youth, ensuring the voices of survivors live on for generations to come. The initiative is widely recognized for its groundbreaking approach to digital storytelling and its ability to engage young audiences through platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. With over 150 survivor stories documented and millions of views across platforms, TLO has become a leader in the digital preservation of Holocaust memory.

Media Contact:

Leslie Benitah

Dr., The Last Ones

Email: leslie@gelrubin.com

Website: www.thelastones.org , www.thelastones.education

Instagram: @lesderniers_TheLastOnes

