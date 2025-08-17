Healing Radiance Launches Transformational Akashic Records Course

Introduction to Healing Radiance’s New Akashic Records Course

Healing Radiance, founded by Inga Kastrone, is expanding its offerings with the launch of an innovative course on transforming one’s life through the Akashic Records. This new course integrates spiritual therapy, energy healing, and quantum practices, providing a unique path for individuals looking to unlock their soul’s potential and experience deeper healing.

Inga Kastrone, an experienced healer and spiritual guide, is known for her work with energy healing and the Akashic Records, as well as her grounding approach to the Sacred Feminine. The course offers participants experiential approach, plus the tools and insights needed to navigate their spiritual journey, heal from past wounds, and align with their higher self.

About the Akashic Records and Their Transformative Power

The Akashic Records, often referred to as the “Book of Life,” hold the energetic blueprint of each soul, providing insight into a person’s life purpose, past lives, soul contracts, and much more. Accessing the Akashic Records allows individuals to explore and experience the deeper aspects of their existence, gain clarity, and release limiting patterns that no longer serve them.

Healing Radiance’s course goes beyond basic readings by integrating harmonic reconnection healing. This fusion of methods allows individuals to heal and transform not only on a physical level but also on an emotional, mental, and spiritual level. Through the course, participants will learn how to access their own Akashic Records and gain a deep understanding of their soul’s path, empowering them to make positive changes in their lives.

Unique Approach: Combining Traditional and Quantum Healing Modalities

The course taught by Inga Kastrone is unique in that it blends both somatic and quantum healing practices. Kastrone’s approach includes grounded techniques from her extensive training in Hermetic Kabbalah and spiritual therapies such as hypnotherapy and Gestalt therapy, along with cutting-edge quantum methods like shamanic journeying and elemental energy healing. This combination provides a comprehensive and holistic healing experience.

As Kastrone explains, “When we reach higher levels of consciousness, mindset work is usually not enough. We need a different approach, one that accounts for the higher-vibrational aspects of ourselves. This includes our Higher Self, soul memories, ancestral connections, and soul groups.”

By offering an approach that addresses both the practical and the spiritual dimensions of transformation, Healing Radiance ensures that individuals are supported on all levels of their personal growth journey.

The Client Experience: Healing for Highly Sensitive Souls

Many of the clients drawn to Healing Radiance’s work are highly sensitive individuals who have struggled to cope with the demands of the materialistic and left-brained world. These individuals often experience deep spiritual callings, seeking more meaning in their lives but feeling disconnected from mainstream approaches.

Through the Akashic Records course, clients are guided back to their true essence, helping them align with their soul’s calling and find peace in their day-to-day lives. Whether through personal readings or group healing sessions, participants can expect to experience profound shifts in their energy and life perspectives.

As a professional intuitive, Reiki master, and podcast host, Inga Kastrone brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the course, offering clients not only guidance but also a safe and nurturing space for their healing process.

The Future of Healing: Energy Healing and Soul-Centered Living

Healing Radiance is on the cutting edge of spiritual healing, offering programs that combine ancient wisdom with modern metaphysical practices. As more individuals seek to reconnect with their soul and live in harmony with nature and their spiritual path, Healing Radiance continues to innovate by offering courses, workshops, and one-on-one sessions that empower individuals to live their highest potential.

Through this new Akashic Records course, Healing Radiance provides a clear and structured path for those looking to make lasting changes in their lives. Whether you are looking for personal growth, healing, or spiritual guidance, this course is designed to provide the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the spiritual landscape with confidence and clarity.

About Healing Radiance

Healing Radiance is a metaphysical healing space founded by Inga Kastrone, dedicated to bringing together high-frequency energy from the Akashic Field and grounded ancestral practices for holistic healing. Through her work, Kastrone helps individuals find wholeness on their spiritual journeys, particularly those who are navigating the complexities of modern life as sensitive, spiritually awakened souls.

Inga Kastrone is a seasoned healer with a Master’s degree in philosophy and a diploma in Biomancy. She is also a Reiki master and a professional intuitive. Kastrone is passionate about integrating spiritual therapies and energy healing with more traditional, structured metaphysical methods, offering a well-rounded and accessible healing experience.

