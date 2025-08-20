DMR News

Linktree Goes Offline in India, Cause Unclear

Aug 20, 2025

Linktree, the widely used link-in-bio platform, has been inaccessible across India for several days. The sudden outage has left both users and the company itself in the dark, with no confirmed explanation from authorities or regulators.

Service Goes Dark Across Platforms

Over the past week, users reported that Linktree’s website and mobile app could not be accessed in India. At one point, the site briefly displayed a message indicating it had been blocked by the government, though this was later replaced by a generic SSL protocol error.

The disruption does not appear limited to a particular internet service provider and has affected all major networks nationwide, according to local reports.

A Key Market Impacted

Linktree, founded in 2016 and valued as a unicorn in 2022, has grown to more than 50 million users globally. India has been its fifth-largest market, making up about 3.5% of worldwide traffic. In July, the country accounted for roughly 7.3 million visits, according to data from Similarweb.

The United States remains its largest market with nearly 48.5 million visits, followed by Indonesia with 32.3 million, Brazil with 30.8 million, and the United Kingdom with 9.4 million.

Linktree’s leadership has acknowledged the outage but has not confirmed whether the company received any official communication regarding the block. The startup has stated publicly that it is investigating the matter and working to restore access for Indian users.

Meanwhile, India’s IT and telecom ministries have not responded to requests for clarification on the situation.

What The Author Thinks

Restricting access to a global service like Linktree without clear communication creates unnecessary confusion for millions of users and businesses. India is a major growth market for many digital platforms, and sudden blockages without explanation can damage trust. If the issue is regulatory, transparency should be prioritized. If it’s technical, the public should be informed quickly. Silence only fuels speculation and undermines confidence in both the platform and the regulators.

