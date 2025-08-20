Perplexity Adds Live Earnings Call Transcripts for Indian Stocks

AI startup Perplexity is upgrading its Finance dashboard with live transcriptions of quarterly earnings calls from Indian public companies. The update also includes a calendar that highlights upcoming post-results conference calls, giving users easier access to real-time financial information.

Existing Features of the Dashboard

The Finance dashboard already offers a mix of tools for investors and market watchers. Users can view market summaries, stock exchange charts, top-performing stocks, and even track cryptocurrencies. It also provides options to create watchlists, monitor sector performance, and follow specific market movements.

Before this update, the dashboard only offered transcripts for U.S.-listed companies. The expansion marks a step toward broader international coverage, starting with India’s growing financial market.

What The Author Thinks Adding Indian earnings call coverage is a smart step that shows Perplexity understands where growth is happening. India’s economy is expanding fast, and investors worldwide are paying attention. If Perplexity keeps adding markets beyond the U.S. and India, it could become one of the few AI-driven platforms that genuinely feels global, not just U.S.-centric.

Featured image credit: TipRanks

