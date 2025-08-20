Air Canada Flight Attendants Defy Order to End ‘Unlawful’ Strike

The union representing Air Canada’s flight attendants says it will continue strike action despite a ruling from the Canada Industrial Relations Board declaring the walkout unlawful. The tribunal issued the decision on Monday, after cabin crews ignored a government back-to-work order over the weekend.

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) president Mark Hancock made clear the union’s stance: “If Air Canada thinks planes will be flying this afternoon, they’re sorely mistaken.”

Flights Remain Grounded

The strike, now in its third day, involves more than 10,000 flight attendants and has left tens of thousands of passengers stranded. Air Canada initially stated it would resume flights Monday evening, but later confirmed that all flights with both Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge remain suspended. Operations are expected to stay grounded until at least Tuesday at 16:00 EDT (21:00 BDT).

Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications (Fetco), which represents major Canadian companies including WestJet and FedEx Canada, criticized CUPE for ignoring the government order. Fetco president Daniel Safayeni said the union’s defiance “erodes trust in the labour relations system, weakens our global reputation, and undermines economic stability at a moment of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.”

Legal and Political Fallout

The Industrial Relations Board ordered flight attendants back to work by 12:00 EST Monday. Despite this, CUPE vowed to accept any penalties for its refusal, including fines and jail time. Hancock told reporters: “If it means folks like me going to jail, then so be it.”

Under Canadian law, both unions and individual workers may face sanctions for failing to return.

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed frustration at the impasse, calling it “disappointing” after eight months of failed negotiations. He urged both sides to resolve the matter quickly, noting that hundreds of thousands of travelers had been affected.

Air Canada estimates that around 500,000 passengers have been caught up in cancellations. Some have voiced support for the union while acknowledging the personal toll. One stranded passenger, Jenny Phelps, described the experience as “super stressful and very expensive,” after paying for extra hotel nights.

Dispute Over Compensation

At the heart of the conflict is pay. Flight attendants are demanding higher salaries and compensation for time on the ground, such as boarding and waiting periods.

Air Canada said it offered a 38% increase in total compensation over four years, with a 25% raise in the first year. CUPE rejected the proposal, calling it “below inflation, below market value, below minimum wage,” and argued that some hours of work would still go unpaid.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu ordered binding arbitration on Saturday in an effort to end the standoff. CUPE, however, instructed its members to ignore the back-to-work order, accusing the government of yielding to corporate pressure. Earlier this month, nearly 99.7% of members voted in favor of strike action.

What The Author Thinks What’s unfolding with Air Canada is less about one airline and more about a growing distrust between workers, corporations, and government. Flight attendants are making a bold stand against what they see as unfair treatment, even at the risk of fines or jail. But this also exposes how fragile the system is when legal orders no longer hold weight. If workers keep pushing back like this, Canada may see a new wave of labor unrest, and it won’t just be airlines feeling the turbulence.

