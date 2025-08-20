LetsConnect Launches NFC, QR Code & Digital Business Cards with Global Expansion Plans

LetsConnect Revolutionizes Networking with Smart, Sustainable Solutions

LetsConnect, a UK-based startup, is set to transform professional networking with its innovative combination of NFC, QR code, and digital business card technology. Launched in April 2025, LetsConnect has already established itself as a pioneer in the smart networking space, offering a sustainable, high-tech solution to traditional business cards. The company’s flagship products allow professionals to share contact information seamlessly via NFC, QR code scans, and digital business cards , enabling on-the-go networking and instant customer feedback.

The unique networking solutions offered by LetsConnect cater to businesses of all sizes and industries. Whether it’s for a business card, review plaque, social media-specific cards, or virtual business card displays, LetsConnect ensures that professionals can maintain connections and grow their social reach effortlessly.

“As more businesses move toward digital transformation, we believe that networking should be smarter, easier, and more sustainable,” said Bhavani Sakala, Director of LetsConnect. “Our technology streamlines the networking process, helping professionals build valuable connections while contributing to a more sustainable future.”

A Seamless Networking Experience

LetsConnect’s product range includes a variety of cards and solutions to meet the needs of diverse industries. The NFC-enabled cards allow users to share social media profiles, event information, and even review feedback with a simple tap. With digital and QR Code business cards , users can instantly provide others with their details or social media links without having to carry physical cards.

The company also offers review plaques, stickers, and stands to help businesses collect instant feedback, enhancing customer engagement and improving their social presence. By making networking more interactive and efficient, LetsConnect ensures that professionals can focus on building relationships instead of managing outdated contact-sharing methods.

Global Expansion Plans and Growth

Since its inception, LetsConnect has seen rapid growth and success. The company’s headquarters in Wolverhampton, UK, has become the hub for research and development of cutting-edge products. With a commitment to sustainability, LetsConnect’s digital solutions have gained recognition not just for their innovation but also for their eco-friendly approach—eliminating the need for paper business cards and reducing waste.

Now, LetsConnect is expanding internationally, with plans to enter six new countries in the coming months. This global expansion marks a major milestone for the company as it seeks to establish itself as a leader in smart, sustainable networking technology worldwide.

“We’re excited about the global expansion and are committed to making professional networking simpler, more sustainable, and more accessible to everyone,” Sakala added.

About LetsConnect

Founded in 2024, LetsConnect is headquartered in Wolverhampton, UK. The company launched in April 2025 with the goal of revolutionizing how professionals network and connect in a digital-first world. Combining NFC, QR code, and digital business card technology, LetsConnect offers a smarter, more sustainable alternative to traditional networking tools. Through its innovative products, LetsConnect empowers businesses and professionals to share their contact details and social media profiles instantly and securely.

LetsConnect’s products cater to businesses of all industries and include networking solutions such as NFC cards , social media cards, review plaques, stickers, and stands. With a focus on long-term sustainability, LetsConnect is committed to helping professionals and businesses build lasting relationships without the environmental impact of traditional paper business cards.

Media Contact:

Bhavani Sakala

Director, LetsConnect

Email: info@letsconnectcard.com

Website: letsconnectcard.com

Instagram: @letsconnectdigital

YouTube: LetsConnectCard

LinkedIn: Lets Connect Digital

TikTok: @letsconnectcard