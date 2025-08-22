UK’s Top Digital Agencies Honored by the Netty Awards

The Netty Awards are recognizing some of the UK’s most influential and results-driven digital agencies, each redefining what it means to deliver creativity, strategy, and performance at scale. This spotlight features Frank, Double Up Social, Pepper, and Tomorrow People, four agencies making their mark across PR, social-first marketing, B2B strategy, and integrated campaigns. From bold earned moments to precision go-to-market strategies, these standouts are shaping the future of the UK’s digital landscape while creating measurable growth and cultural impact for their clients.

Frank

Frank is one of the UK’s most culturally influential creative agencies of the century — made up of Frank PR and most recently the launch of frank.social, and an in-house content studio. Founded in 2000, Frank’s north star is Talkability® — bold, culturally switched-on ideas built to get people talking.

From viral earned moments to social-first storytelling and influencer work that actually converts, Frank helps brands show up in the right way — and in the right places — to make commercial impact. The team creates campaigns people want to share, not scroll past.

From headline-grabbing stunts to purpose-led storytelling, Frank has helped shape the public voice of brands like Weetabix, White Claw, The Rock’s tequila brand Teramanna, and Jammie Dodgers. Their Weetabix & Beans campaign famously went viral, igniting a global conversation and boosting sales, even drawing comments in Parliament. With multiple Agency of the Year wins and over two decades of standout work, Frank continues to define what it means to be bold in the UK integrated comms landscape.

Double Up Social

Double Up Social is a standout among the UK’s top digital agencies, known for its specialised focus on food & beverage, hospitality, retail and franchise brands. Founded in 2018 by hospitality guru Mark Smith, the agency has earned a reputation for pairing strategic social marketing with high-impact content production, helping brands grow audiences, drive meaningful engagement, footfall & online traffic.

With a remote team across the UK and US, Double Up Social offers a fully integrated approach, combining social media management, content creation, influencer campaigns, paid advertising, PR, web design, and SEO under one roof. Their “storytelling-first” ethos, which helps brands stand out in often saturated markets, begins with detailed research and auditing, followed by bespoke content calendars, community management, and results-driven reporting.

Their client roster ranges from large to small entities, including household names like Krispy Kreme and a selection of Hyatt & Marriott hotels, as well as independent venues & retail brands. Double Up are known for generating engagement rates up to four times the industry average & the agency continues to deliver measurable success for both national and international brands in the restaurant, F&B, retail and franchise space.

Pepper

Pepper is a standout among the UK’s top digital agencies, known for its social-first approach and human-led campaigns that cut through the noise. Founded in 2019 by Forbes 30 Under 30 co-founders Joe Friend, Alice Jones and Beckii Flint, Pepper has quickly gained recognition for its creative agility and performance-driven thinking.

The agency offers a full-service social solution across influencer marketing, organic and paid social, creative production and proprietary research (InfluenceIQ). Each campaign is fuelled by audience insight (via InfluenceIQ), designed with platform-native, trend-driven content and performance-informed amplification, built to inspire action rather than just impressions. Their in-house, end-to-end teams handle everything from creative concept to production and delivery, ensuring cohesive, on-brand experiences across every social channel.

Pepper’s clients include The Financial Times, Tripadvisor, McDonald’s, Disney and Enterprise among others. Their campaigns consistently outperform industry benchmarks and have earned accolades including Global Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year (bronze) at the Global Influencer Marketing Awards in 2025. Whether the goal is subscriptions, awareness or sparking cultural conversation, Pepper delivers creative social work for brands across the UK, and increasingly around the world.

Tomorrow People

Tomorrow People is an award-winning B2B product-marketing and go-to-market agency based in Birmingham, with offices in London and New York. Founded in 2010, the agency brings together deep expertise in brand and product positioning, go-to-market strategy, and marketing transformation to help technology and SaaS businesses connect more effectively with their audiences.

Their core offering spans brand development, messaging and positioning, content-led campaigns, creative design, website development, and full sales enablement. Tomorrow People employs a strategic go-to-market framework built around six integrated workstreams—from market research and audience insights to launch activation and ABM campaigns—ensuring clients move to market with clarity, speed, and measurable impact.

The agency serves an international roster of clients including Springer Nature, Trustpilot, Cegal, Reachdesk, Castrol, Schneider Electric, and Lloyd’s List Intelligence. Their work ranges from repositioning global academic research platforms to driving lead generation and conversion for enterprise tech platforms. With a focus on providing a unified GTM operating model that helps product marketing teams move faster, align better, and drive measurable impact. Tomorrow People continues to help high-growth B2B brands accelerate their pipeline and sharpen market relevance.

Looking forward



As the digital landscape in the UK continues to evolve, these four agencies demonstrate how creativity, insight, and execution can spark both cultural resonance and commercial growth. The Netty Awards are proud to celebrate their achievements, underscoring how leading talent and innovative approaches continue to elevate the global reputation of UK digital agencies.