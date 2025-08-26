Schoorsteenvegen announced today that it is expanding its home maintenance offerings to include full-scale roofing services, aiming to meet the growing demand for leak repairs and roof renovations in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The move reflects the company’s long-term strategy to address year-round household maintenance needs beyond its core business of Schoorsteenvegen , a service it has provided for many years. Seasonal weather patterns in both countries, along with the aging housing stock, have contributed to an increase in roof damage cases. In autumn and winter, Dutch and Belgian homeowners often deal with leaks, worn materials, and structural concerns, resulting in a surge of service requests.

Company representatives said this expansion allows Schoorsteenvegen to integrate Schoorsteenveger , leak prevention, and complete renovations into its existing service model. The goal is to give customers a single, trusted provider for multiple aspects of home safety and efficiency.

“We have noticed a consistent pattern of clients scheduling Schoorsteen inspections who also mention roof leaks or visible wear,” a company spokesperson said. “Expanding into roofing is a logical step, enabling us to resolve connected issues and deliver more complete maintenance solutions for homeowners.”

Local housing authority data indicates that heavy rainfall and frost cycles in the Netherlands and Belgium have increased the wear on roofs, particularly in dense urban areas where structures often share walls and roofing elements. Roofing specialists report that late-year storms and freeze-thaw cycles can speed up deterioration, especially on older homes with tile or slate materials. Schoorsteenvegen’s leadership said these conditions were a significant factor in the decision to formally enter the roofing sector.

The expanded roofing services will include identifying and repairing leaks, replacing damaged or missing materials, and carrying out renovation projects designed to extend the life of existing roofs. These services are intended to complement the company’s established chimney maintenance work, enabling technicians to address fireplace safety and roof integrity during the same visit if needed.

“This step is about responding directly to what our customers are telling us,” the spokesperson added. “If someone is already booking a chimney sweep, it’s far more efficient and cost-effective to address roofing issues during the same appointment. By integrating these services, we can help prevent serious damage that often follows untreated leaks.”

To prepare for the expansion, Schoorsteenvegen has trained its network of certified installers in roof inspection and repair techniques. The company emphasized that technicians will be equipped to manage everything from small repairs to full-scale renovations, adhering to national safety rules and material standards in both countries.

Industry observers have noted a steady rise in demand for combined home maintenance solutions, particularly in markets where weather-related wear is a recurring challenge. Companies offering bundled services can often streamline scheduling and communication, which can lead to higher customer satisfaction. Schoorsteenvegen said it plans to use this approach to create a more coordinated service experience for clients, including single-point contact for chimney and roofing work.

The company has also highlighted the role of regular roof inspections in long-term property care. Early detection of water infiltration, mold, or structural weaknesses can prevent costly repairs later. When paired with routine chimney maintenance, these services can contribute to greater safety, energy efficiency, and property value.

While annual chimney sweeping remains a core service for preventing fire hazards and carbon monoxide risks, Schoorsteenvegen recognizes that many homeowners are looking for a more holistic approach to building upkeep. Adding roofing as a primary offering is intended to meet that demand and reinforce the company’s position as a comprehensive home maintenance provider.

The company operates in major cities and regional areas across the Netherlands and Belgium, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Ghent, and numerous smaller municipalities. The roofing rollout will take place in stages, beginning with regions where past service records show the highest frequency of leak-related calls.

Early customer feedback has been positive, with several clients noting the convenience of having both chimney and roofing concerns addressed by one provider. Schoorsteenvegen said it expects the combined service model to improve efficiency, especially during peak maintenance seasons when scheduling can be challenging.

About Schoorsteenvegen

Schoorsteenvegen is a Netherlands-based home maintenance company specializing in chimney sweeping, inspection, and safety services. Founded to help homeowners reduce the risk of chimney fires and improve heating efficiency, the company operates across the Netherlands and Belgium through a network of certified professionals.

In addition to chimney maintenance, Schoorsteenvegen now offers roofing services, including leak repairs, roof renovations, and preventative inspections. By combining essential home safety services, the company delivers reliable and efficient solutions for year-round property care.