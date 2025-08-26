DMR News

Air Canada Restores Operations Close to Full Schedule

ByHilary Ong

Aug 26, 2025

Air Canada Restores Operations Close to Full Schedule

Air Canada says it is close to resuming normal service after a strike by flight attendants grounded operations earlier this week. In a Friday morning update, the airline said it expects 98% of Canadian flights and 99% of U.S. and international flights to operate within the next 24 hours.

As of 7 a.m. ET, the airline projected that around 142,000 customers would travel during the period, signaling a strong return to capacity after several days of cancellations.

Tentative Deal Ends Strike

The disruption began on Saturday when more than 10,000 flight attendants walked off the job. On Tuesday, the airline reached a tentative deal with the union, allowing operations to ramp back up. Union members will vote on the proposed agreement next week, which includes wage increases and a new pay structure covering time worked when aircraft are on the ground.

Clearing the Backlog

Mark Nasr, Air Canada’s chief operations officer, said the carrier is restoring operations ahead of its original plan. However, the company acknowledged it is still working to rebook passengers affected by the strike.

“Our teams are working around the clock behind the scenes to get customers on their way, collaborating with partner airlines worldwide to secure additional capacity and more rebooking options,” the airline said in its update.

To ease the burden on passengers, Air Canada has expanded its reimbursement policy to cover reasonable lodging and meal expenses for those stranded during the strike.

Author’s Opinion

The strike at Air Canada highlights just how fragile modern air travel remains, even for major carriers. A labor dispute lasting just a few days can ripple across global schedules, stranding thousands and forcing airlines into crisis mode. While the tentative deal looks promising, passengers ultimately pay the price for disruptions like these—through canceled plans, higher fares, or uncertainty in booking. Airlines and unions alike need to find more proactive ways to resolve disputes before operations come to a halt.

Featured image credit: Can Pac Swire via Flickr

Hilary Ong

