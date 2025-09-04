DMR News

Google Vids Rolls Out AI Avatars and Consumer Edition

Sep 4, 2025

Google is expanding its Vids video editor for Workspace with new AI-powered tools, while also launching a free, consumer-focused version with limited features. The free editor will provide basic editing controls, access to templates, fonts, and stock media, but won’t include AI capabilities.

AI Avatars for Businesses

For Workspace customers, Google is rolling out AI avatars. The tool lets users upload or write a script, select an avatar with a matching voice and persona, and generate a video. The company first previewed this feature at Google I/O in May, followed by a beta release. It is now available more broadly to Workspace accounts.

This approach mirrors offerings from startups like Synthesia and D-ID, which have focused on training and corporate communication videos. Google’s pitch is straightforward: AI video tools can lower production costs and make professional-quality content more accessible.

Another addition is an AI-powered editing tool that detects filler words — such as “um” and “ah” — and long pauses in recordings. Users can delete them with a click, and the system will automatically adjust the video timeline.

Image-to-Video Generation

Google has also added image-to-video generation, building on its Veo 3 technology. This feature allows users to create short eight-second video clips from still images, expanding creative options for teams working on presentations, ads, or social posts.

Additional upgrades are in development, including noise cancellation, virtual backgrounds similar to Google Meet, and support for multiple aspect ratios such as portrait, landscape, and square. Google has not yet provided release dates for these features.

The new AI-powered tools are available to Workspace Business or Enterprise Starter customers, AI Pro or Ultra subscribers, and Workspace for Education accounts.

What The Author Thinks

Google’s latest Vids update makes one thing clear: it wants to take over the same space currently dominated by specialized AI video startups. By combining video tools with Workspace — already embedded in many businesses — Google has an advantage those smaller players can’t easily match. However, the lack of AI features in the free version shows Google is still cautious about how quickly consumers adopt AI video tools. For now, it’s betting big on enterprise demand, where cost savings and speed often outweigh creativity.

Featured image credit: Mitchell Luo via Unsplash

