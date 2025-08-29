Lisbon Auto Repair Center Named Best Customer Service in Auto Repair in Maryland for 2025

Lisbon Auto Repair Center Honored with 2025 Award for Best Customer Service

Lisbon Auto Repair Center, located in Woodbine, Maryland, has been awarded the title of Best Customer Service in Auto Repair in Maryland for 2025 . This prestigious recognition comes from Best of Best Review, a leading platform dedicated to acknowledging businesses that deliver exceptional service and foster trust in their industries.

Under the leadership of owner Kereakos Zuras, Lisbon Auto Repair Center has built a reputation for providing high-quality auto repair services, ensuring transparency and honesty in every transaction. The award highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, making it a standout in the competitive auto repair market.

Twelve Years of Unmatched Excellence

The 2025 customer service award adds to the growing list of achievements for Lisbon Auto Repair Center, which has been recognized as the highest-rated auto repair facility in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia for 12 consecutive years. This consistent recognition from the WMDA (Washington, Maryland, Delaware Service Station and Automotive Repair Association) underscores the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of service, ethics, and quality.

Owner Kereakos Zuras attributes this success to the company’s deep commitment to its customers. “Our customers’ satisfaction is our top priority,” Zuras says. “From the moment they walk through our doors to the completion of the repair, we ensure they are informed, comfortable, and confident in our work.”

Our Mission: No Rip-Off Zone

At Lisbon Auto Repair Center, you are the most important part of our car care business. Without you, we know we don’t have a business. We are committed to your 100% car care satisfaction, and I, Kere Zuras, personally guarantee it. Welcome to the No Rip-Off Zone. We treat every customer with respect, transparency, and honesty, and we go above and beyond to ensure you’re fully informed at every step of the repair process.

Commitment to Transparency and Quality Repairs

Lisbon Auto Repair Center stands apart in a field often criticized for upselling and lack of transparency. The team’s approach is rooted in clear communication and integrity. Customers are provided with detailed explanations of necessary repairs, clear pricing, and no hidden fees. The business also offers a 24-month/24,000-mile nationwide warranty on all repairs, ensuring that customers have peace of mind wherever they are.

With ASE-certified mechanics on staff, the repair center is equipped to handle both routine maintenance and complex diagnostic issues. Lisbon Auto Repair Center’s modern diagnostic tools and expert technicians ensure that vehicles are repaired to the highest standards.

What Sets Lisbon Auto Repair Center Apart

The company’s reputation for excellence is not just about quality repairs but also about customer service. The team is known for treating each customer with respect and care, making them feel like family. Reviews across multiple platforms, including Google and Carfax, consistently highlight the personalized and trustworthy service provided by the staff.

Customers often mention the shop’s unique customer-first approach, which includes providing options rather than pushing unnecessary services. Many have expressed their appreciation for the owner’s personal involvement in each job, including personally guaranteeing every repair.

Rooted in the Community

Lisbon Auto Repair Center has also been an active participant in its local community, supporting local events, fundraisers, and causes. The center’s commitment to the community reflects the values of integrity, service, and mutual respect that have guided the business since its founding.

This level of engagement has helped Lisbon Auto Repair Center build long-term relationships with customers and community members alike, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted auto repair provider in the region.

Award Recognition for Excellence in Service

The Best Customer Service in Auto Repair in Maryland award for 2025 is a significant achievement for Lisbon Auto Repair Center. The recognition is based on various factors, including verified customer reviews, the quality of work performed, communication practices, and community involvement.

The company’s transparency in pricing, its commitment to customer-first communication, and its highly-trained ASE-certified technicians were key aspects of the award evaluation. With a focus on honesty, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Lisbon Auto Repair Center continues to set the standard for what exceptional auto repair service should look like.

About Lisbon Auto Repair Center

Founded by Kereakos Zuras, Lisbon Auto Repair Center has been a cornerstone of the Woodbine, Maryland community for over a decade. The company is known for its ASE-certified mechanics, high-quality repairs, transparent pricing, and customer-first service approach. With a 24-month/24,000-mile nationwide warranty on all repairs, Lisbon Auto Repair Center has earned a reputation as the most trusted auto repair facility in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia.

For more information, visit Lisbon Auto Repair Center .

Media Contact:

Kereakos Zuras

Owner, Lisbon Auto Repair Center

Email: KZOURAS@COMCAST.NET

Follow Lisbon Auto Repair Center on:

Website

Google Reviews

Carfax Reviews

WMDA Dealer Association