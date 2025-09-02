Prevent Medical Solutions Announces Leadership in Large-Scale Event Safety

Prevent Medical Solutions Announces Leadership in Event Medical Safety

Prevent Medical Solutions, a premier provider of event medical services, has officially positioned itself as the nation’s leading solution for integrated medical operations at high-impact events. The company has distinguished itself through its delivery of comprehensive health and safety solutions across the nation’s largest festivals gatherings.

Boasting a team of more than 600 licensed professionals, Prevent Medical Solutions delivers world-class care, with a unique focus on operational readiness and seamless coordination during emergencies. The company’s approach combines advanced technology, elite medical teams, and strategic planning to address medical needs at large gatherings.

Leading with Technology and Integration

What sets Prevent Medical Solutions apart is its ability to deliver fully integrated medical operations supported by cutting-edge technology and seasoned expertise. At the center of this system is the company’s deployable Unified Command & Communications Center model, which combines advanced GPS tracking, real-time resource management, and FirstNet-enabled communications. This platform ensures seamless coordination between field teams, public safety agencies, and event organizers, allowing Prevent to respond rapidly and effectively to any medical or public safety incident.

By leveraging this technology alongside proven clinical practices, Prevent has created one of the most efficient models for large-scale medical operations in the nation. Their treat-and-release approach not only improves patient outcomes but also eases the strain on local emergency rooms by keeping the majority of cases on site. The result is a system that expedites recovery, minimizes disruption, and allows event attendees to safely return to the experiences they came to enjoy.

At the foundation of Prevent Medical Solutions’ operations is a fully equipped logistics and operations hub in Southern California that ensures seamless delivery of medical services at any scale. This hub oversees fleet readiness, equipment deployment, clinical resupply, and surge capacity, serving as the backbone for rapid mobilization and operational continuity across diverse event environments.

Prevent distinguishes itself by scaling both infrastructure and clinical depth. In addition to highly trained ALS and BLS response teams, the company integrates physician-led field teams that bring advanced decision making and higher acuity care directly to the event site. This elevated level of service reduces unnecessary hospital transports and improves outcomes by delivering advanced care in the field.

From small corporate functions to the nation’s largest festivals, Prevent adapts its model to the size and complexity of every event. The result is a system that guarantees timely and effective care, ranging from basic first aid to physician-level intervention, while ensuring confidence and safety for attendees, staff, and organizers.

Telehealth and Workforce Training for Comprehensive Support

In addition to its on-site medical services, Prevent Medical Solutions offers ongoing healthcare solutions through telehealth services, prescription support, and a secure digital portal for continuous care management. This provides an essential service for individuals who need follow-up care after an event or those seeking additional support beyond the physical venue.

Further solidifying its commitment to safety and wellness, Prevent’s sister company, Prevent Training Solutions, provides certified training programs in CPR, First Aid, Narcan administration, and Stop the Bleed courses. These training programs are designed to equip individuals with the necessary skills to respond to emergencies effectively, ensuring that organizations and attendees are empowered to act in critical situations.

Expanding Influence and Future Plans

Prevent Medical Solutions continues to expand its footprint across the United States, building on its reputation as the leader in large-scale event medical operations. With a proven track record at major festivals, sports events, and corporate gatherings, Prevent has established itself as a trusted partner for event organizers seeking to ensure the health and safety of attendees.

The company’s future plans include expanding its telehealth services, increasing operational capabilities for even larger events, and further integrating advanced technology into its medical operations. Prevent is also focused on further developing its workforce training programs, ensuring that safety measures are prioritized before, during, and after every event.

About Prevent Medical Solutions

Prevent Medical Solutions is the nation’s leader in integrated medical and public safety services for high-impact events and complex environments. With more than 600 licensed professionals, the company delivers scalable health and safety operations at some of the largest venues and gatherings in the United States. Core services include 24-hour occupational health clinics, ALS and BLS response teams, physician-integrated field units, and a Unified Command & Communications Center powered by OnTrack CAD, GPS tracking, and FirstNet-enabled communications.

Supported by a fully equipped logistics hub in Southern California, Prevent ensures rapid mobilization, fleet readiness, and surge capacity nationwide. This infrastructure enables the seamless deployment of medical centers, specialized teams, and critical equipment to any location across the country.

Through its sister company, Prevent Training Solutions, the mission extends into workforce development with nationally recognized certifications in CPR, First Aid, Narcan, and Stop the Bleed. Beyond certifications, customized training programs for corporate teams, event staff, schools, and public safety partners build confidence and capability in high-stakes environments. These programs strengthen preparedness and create a more resilient workforce that can act decisively before first responders arrive.

Together, Prevent Medical Solutions and Prevent Training Solutions deliver a unique end-to-end model that combines professional medical operations with workforce empowerment, redefining event safety and public health preparedness nationwide. Guided by its core values of INTEGRITY. COMPASSION. EXCELLENCE., Prevent operates under the motto: “Event Medical & Public Safety Solutions. Redefined.” More than a provider, Prevent is a trusted partner in safety, resilience, and operational continuity.

Media Contact:

Cody Snow

President, Prevent Medical Solutions

Email: csnow@preventems.com

Website

Instagram