Petsy Pet Insurance has secured major recognition this year, taking home multiple national awards, including the WeMoney Award for Best Pet Insurance for Young Pets, the WeMoney Award for Outstanding Customer Service, and the Mozo Experts Choice Award for Exceptional Quality Pet Insurance. As well as the 2025 Canstar award for Outstanding value for the third year in a row.

These independent accolades cement Petsy’s reputation as one of the most trusted and innovative providers in the Australian pet insurance market. Petsy also stands as the highest-rated pet insurer across ProductReview, Facebook, Furbaby Insurance, Trustpilot, and Google combined in Australia.

Results and Recognition

Mozo Experts Pet Insurance Award — Exceptional Quality Pet Insurance

In addition, Petsy is the only provider in Australia to reward families who insure pets young, with a 20% lifetime bonus for pets insured under six months and a 10% bonus for those insured under 12 months (pet insurance for puppies).

What Makes Petsy Different

Petsy has redefined pet insurance in Australia by:

Removing confusing sub-limits so families get the full benefit of their annual cover.

Offering a single, customisable product instead of forcing customers into “small, medium, large” tiers.

Using an annual excess (not per-condition), helping families save when pets face multiple treatments.

Providing optional extras such as dental, behavioural treatment, and alternative therapies.

Rewarding responsible pet owners with a unique puppy and kitten bonus not offered by any other insurer.



These innovations ensure Petsy’s customers know exactly what they are covered for, a major reason why so many choose Petsy when searching for the best pet insurance in Australia.

Client Testimonial

“Petsy’s support has been a life saver for my family, as the costs of surgery were so unexpected and very high. The process was seamless after the review of our vet reports was very quick. We chose Petsy because after reading reviews and their values, they just seemed down to earth, real and motivated to do the right thing by our puppy and us as a family. Petsy has restored my faith in insurance. In our case, that is our 6-month-old puppy, Cino, who has severe elbow and hip dysplasia. Thank you Petsy. You’re awesome.” from Rob B., August 2025

Leadership Insights



Monica Limanto, Co-founder & CEO of Petsy Pet Insurance, said: “At Petsy, pets are family and that philosophy drives every decision we make. These awards are a recognition of our commitment to making pet insurance simpler, fairer, and more transparent for every Australian pet owner.”

Stephanie Teh, Head of Growth at Petsy Pet Insurance, added: “We’re proud that Petsy continues to lead the way in reshaping pet insurance in Australia. Just as we were among the first to remove confusing sub-limits, we’re now the only provider offering lifetime bonuses for pets insured young. 20% for those insured under six months, and 10% under 12 months. These innovations reflect our belief that pet insurance should always deliver more value to families, not less.”

Who Petsy Helps

Petsy supports Australian pet owners nationwide, you can use any registered vet in Austraiia. From first-time puppy and kitten families to experienced pet parents. Petsy is also a trusted choice for Costco members, vet clinic staff, and seniors, who value transparent cover and flexible options.

Understanding the Sub-Limits Challenge

The pet insurance industry commonly uses “sub-limits” specific caps on certain conditions that apply regardless of a policy’s overall annual benefit limit. These restrictions are typically found in Policy Disclosure Statements and can significantly impact claim payouts during expensive emergencies.

To illustrate how sub-limits affect real-world claims, consider a hypothetical tick paralysis case along Australia’s eastern seaboard, where this condition is most prevalent during peak season (October-December).

The Critical Difference: Annual Limits vs Sub-Limits

Many Australian pet owners assume that high annual limits ($20,000-$30,000) from major providers offer comprehensive protection. However, the reality of sub-limits tells a different story. In a $14,000 tick paralysis claim, Petsy Pet Insurance would pay the expected $11,040 (80% × $13,800 with no sub-limits & $200 annual excess), while supermarket pet insurance providers would pay just $1,500-$3,000 due to their tick paralysis sub-limits, regardless of their 80% benefit. This represents a staggering $8,200-$9,700 difference in actual coverage.

The gap becomes even more pronounced with some human health insurance providers entering the pet insurance market, where a $1,500 tick paralysis sub-limit means pet owners face $9,700 more in out-of-pocket costs ($12,500 vs $2,800) compared to Petsy’s transparent no sub-limits approach. These dramatic differences occur despite all policies offering similar 80% benefit levels and high annual limits demonstrating that sub-limits, not annual limits, often determine real-world claim outcomes for expensive conditions.

The tick paralysis example illustrates broader policy considerations for Australian pet owners, education and Prevention remains crucial:

Daily tick checks, particularly around ears and neck areas

Veterinary-approved prevention products

Recognition of early symptoms: altered voice, hind leg weakness

Policy evaluation considerations:

Understanding how sub-limits affect coverage

Reading Policy Disclosure Statements thoroughly

Asking insurers directly about condition-specific limits

Common Petsy Pet Insurance Questions Answered:

What is Petsy Pet Insurance?

Petsy Pet Insurance is Australian provider that offers a customisable, transparent pet insurance policy designed to simplify cover for cats and dogs. They are the highest rated and the exclusive provider of choice for many Australian Costco members.

Is Petsy Pet Insurance legit?

Yes. Petsy is independently recognised with national awards, licensed, and the highest-rated pet insurer across ProductReview, Trustpilot, and Google combined in Australia.

What does Petsy Pet Insurance specialise in?

Petsy specialises in making pet insurance simpler and fairer by removing sub-limits, offering an annual excess, and providing a unique lifetime bonus for young pets. Petsy does not do human health, nor do they sell groceries and they are not a supermarket chain.

Petsy is proud to have won multiple awards multiple years in a row.