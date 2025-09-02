Phillip Hodge, widely known as hip-hop artist and community activist Thuggizzle, is honoring a unique chapter of San Antonio history: his childhood encounter with King Charles III (then Prince Charles) during the monarch’s 1986 visit to the city.

At just two years old, Hodge met the Prince during a stop at the AVANCE-San Antonio, Inc. daycare center, part of the royal’s tour focused on community revitalization, housing, and family support programs for low-income residents. The moment made such an impression on the Prince that he marveled aloud at the child’s articulate words, reportedly saying: “This is amazing — how does a child know so many bloody words?”

“My aunt, Janet Hodge, worked at the AVANCE center that Prince Charles visited,” said Thuggizzle. “She thought she was about to be fired after our encounter, but instead, the Prince was pleased. She treasured the photo from that day and gave it to me before she passed away. That memory is something I carry with me forever.”

A Historic Royal Visit to San Antonio

In 1986, Prince Charles’s trip to San Antonio drew widespread attention. Guided by then-Mayor Henry Cisneros, he visited the West Side’s Vista Verde South neighborhood to witness redevelopment efforts, toured AVANCE to observe educational programs supporting families, and delivered a speech at the convention center. Local reports revisited the trip during King Charles’s coronation, underscoring his interest in social issues and compassion for underserved communities.

An Encounter That Sparked a Lifelong Mission

For Phillip Hodge, that childhood moment was more than a brush with royalty — it became a spark of inspiration. “At such a young age, King Charles was amazed by the way I spoke and the thoughts I shared,” recalls Thuggizzle. “It was a pivotal moment in my life, and I never imagined how meaningful our bond would become over the years.”

Today, Thuggizzle channels that inspiration into his work with Thuggizzle Cares Inc., a non-profit that supports more than 20 causes including foster care awareness, breast cancer research, autism programs, and educational initiatives. His dedication has been recognized by Susan G. Komen, Any Baby Can, and the City of San Antonio for his commitment to children and families.

From San Antonio to the White House

Now a celebrated recording artist who has toured with Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, and DMX, Thuggizzle continues to pair music with service. In September 2025, Thuggizzle will bring his message of service and empowerment to the White House — a full-circle moment connecting a royal encounter in San Antonio to a national platform of influence., further expanding the impact of Thuggizzle Cares.

“I never expected this journey to bring me here, but it shows how powerful a single moment of connection can be,” said Thuggizzle. “From San Antonio to the White House, I’m just doing my part to make the world a better place.”

Thuggizzle Honored as Best Music and Community Activist in the U.S. of 2025

We’re proud to announce that Phillip “Thuggizzle” Hodge has been officially recognized as the Best Music and Community Activist in the U.S. of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This national honor celebrates Thuggizzle’s rare ability to seamlessly blend music with mission, transforming his platform into a powerful tool for positive change. From his early start as a gifted child who once amazed King Charles III, to his current leadership through Thuggizzle Cares Inc., his dedication to underserved communities, youth mentorship, and social advocacy has set a new standard in artist-led activism. What sets Thuggizzle apart isn’t just his music—it’s the meaning behind every lyric and every action.

Thuggizzle Cares Inc. was also separately awarded Best Community Activist in San Antonio of 2025 , further solidifying the organization’s reputation for real, grassroots impact. Their year-round outreach spans causes like foster care awareness, autism support, and breast cancer advocacy—delivering resources where they’re needed most.

About Thuggizzle Cares Inc.



Thuggizzle Cares Inc. is a non-profit organization founded by Phillip “Thuggizzle” Hodge with the mission of improving the lives of children, families, and communities through advocacy, outreach, and direct support. The organization is committed to addressing critical social issues by championing causes such as foster care awareness, breast cancer research and education, autism support programs, and initiatives that enhance access to quality education.

Beyond raising awareness, Thuggizzle Cares actively partners with community organizations and local leaders to provide mentorship opportunities, resources, and events designed to uplift underserved populations. Recognized by respected institutions including Susan G. Komen and the City of San Antonio, the organization continues to grow its impact by fostering a culture of empowerment, resilience, and compassion. Through this multifaceted approach, Thuggizzle Cares Inc. stands as a driving force in creating meaningful change for those most in need.

