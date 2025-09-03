Author Leslie R. Waggoner III Announces Epic Fantasy Debut Novel

A Late-Career Debut in Epic Fantasy

At 60 years old, Leslie R. Waggoner III, an IT professional for over three decades, made his debut as a novelist with the release of The Heater and The Hack: Chronicles of the Dance, RCotD -:- Tome I. Waggoner turned a small writing exercise into a passionate, two-year journey that culminated in his first novel.

“I didn’t start until I was 58. That’s proof it’s never too late to build something mythic,” Waggoner says. The novel blends mythic resonance with earthy humor, creating a unique and immersive experience for readers.

Waggoner’s debut marks a rare late-career entry into epic fantasy, one that has already begun resonating with readers..

Language and Myth as Foundations

What sets The Heater and The Hack apart is not just its narrative but the depth of world-building Waggoner has undertaken. His dedication to mythos, cultural depth, and immersive detail mirrors the work of literary greats such as J.R.R. Tolkien and Ursula K. Le Guin, who developed languages and cultural frameworks to give their worlds authenticity.

“I’m not chasing formulas — I’m building a Chronicle, complete with its own languages and scripts,” Waggoner adds. The novel is only the beginning of a larger project that will include sequels, novellas, short stories, and additional languages. The creation of Hadokai Tubatonona — a constructed language with its own script and digital font — plays an integral role in bringing The Heater and The Hack to life.

From Self-Publishing to Bestseller Status

Despite being self-published, Waggoner’s debut quickly gained traction, reaching Amazon bestseller rankings. In the Free Kindle Store, The Heater and The Hack broached the top 200 overall and held the #1 position in Classic Fantasy eBooks, #2 in Epic Fantasy, and Top 10 in Sword & Sorcery between July 22 and July 25, 2025.

His persistence paid off. With no professional publishing experience, Waggoner pushed through doubts and challenges, and his late-career debut resonated with readers. His achievement shows that others can start late, resist conformity, and still create something mythic.

The Philosophy of Voice and Nuance

Waggoner’s philosophy on writing is rooted in the belief that fiction should preserve ambiguity, rhythm, and voice. Unlike many contemporary works that favor minimalism, Waggoner opts for a more expansive, lyrical style that allows room for complexity.

“My writing style blends mythic resonance with earthy humor, density with humanity. Holding my voice is worth more than a higher review score,” Waggoner states. “If I lose too much to minimalism, I rethink the edits.”

He also believes books should be tools for learning: even works of pleasure should expand vocabulary and offer intellectual depth. This philosophy defines his work and sets it apart in today’s crowded literary landscape. His debut novel is the first volume of a Chronicle intended to unfold over decades of creative work.

About Leslie R. Waggoner III

Leslie R. Waggoner III is a U.S. Armed Forces veteran and IT professional who debuted as a fantasy author at age 60. His first novel, The Heater and The Hack: Chronicles of the Dance, RCotD – Tome I, blends epic world-building with a unique writing style. In addition to his writing, he created Hadokai Tubatonona, a new language complete with its own script and digital font. His debut has reached Amazon bestseller status and continues to gain recognition for its depth, creativity, and refusal to conform to modern publishing trends.

Media Contact:

Leslie R. Waggoner III, Author

Email: les@leswaggoner.com

Website: leswaggoner.com