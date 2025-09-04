Rockin Resources Announces Upcoming Writing Guide Release

Championing Confidence in the Classroom

Pam Olivieri, educator, founder, and the driving force behind Rockin Resources®, is set to release her newest educational guide, Rock Your Writing Instruction: Transform Reluctant Writers into Rockstar Writers, early 2026 through Dave Burgess Consulting, Inc. This upcoming release marks a milestone in a 26-year teaching journey rooted in explicit instruction, student motivation, and accessible learning strategies for all.

With national recognition, including being named “Teacher of the Year” and ranking among the Top 100 sellers on Teachers Pay Teachers, Olivieri is no stranger to reshaping the traditional classroom experience. Her upcoming book is positioned to offer not only practical strategies but also a compelling pedagogical shift for educators looking to transform writing instruction across grade levels.

A Curriculum That Connects

Rockin Resources® has long been recognized for turning standard curriculum into meaningful learning opportunities. With its foundation in research-based instruction, the brand offers digital and print resources for educators, including its flagship program, Rockstar Writers® . Designed for Grades 1–8, the comprehensive writing curriculum includes instructional videos, printable and digital lessons, and a robust teacher training component.

Each element within Rockstar Writers® is crafted to build confidence for both teachers and students. By focusing on differentiation and clarity in writing instruction, the program addresses the needs of diverse classrooms. “The moment my students couldn’t wait for writing class, I knew I’d made an impact,” recalls Olivieri. That impact now echoes through thousands of classrooms nationwide.

Expanding Literacy Beyond the Classroom

Olivieri’s educational influence extends far beyond her core curriculum. As a children’s author, she wrote Pappy’s Butterfly: A Tale of Perseverance, a story that fuses science education with character-building themes. Designed for personal or school use, the book is available in class sets and can include live or virtual author visits that incorporate literacy standards, student engagement, acting out the butterfly life cycle, and figurative language analysis. The second book in the Life Cycle series, which focuses on sea turtles, is planned for release later this year.

Pam’s programs frequently reach classrooms through sponsorships from PTOs and community partners. These partnerships allow her to present interactive, standards-aligned sessions tailored to specific grade levels, reinforcing her commitment to differentiated instruction and real-world learning experiences.

A Platform for Professional Growth

Olivieri’s forthcoming book release through Dave Burgess Consulting—an influential name in professional development publishing—solidifies her standing as both a practitioner and thought leader in education. With this new publication, educators will gain access to tested strategies that have transformed student engagement in writing.

Drawing on her background, which includes a Master of Arts in Teaching, National Board Certification, and Gifted and Talented Certification, Olivieri aims to provide actionable guidance grounded in decades of classroom success. Rock Your Writing Instruction is expected to offer a blend of pedagogical theory and hands-on tools that educators can immediately implement.

Grounded in Service and Support

In addition to her work with Rockin Resources®, Olivieri actively contributes to educational nonprofits. Through Clover Leaf Foundation, she helps raise funds for teacher grants that support innovative classroom projects. She also supports Rise Together International, founded by a former student, through contributions of backpacks and school supplies, funded in part by Rockstar Writers® sales.

These efforts reflect a consistent vision: to uplift educational communities through collaboration, creativity, and compassion.

From the Classroom to the Main Stage

Olivieri’s expertise will be spotlighted this year as a Featured Author at the Palmetto State Literacy Association (PSLA) Conference. This distinction is yet another reflection of her ongoing influence in literacy education and curriculum development.

As Rockin Resources® continues to evolve, Pam Olivieri remains dedicated to the mission she began as a classroom teacher—to motivate, educate, and differentiate so all students can learn.

About Rockin Resources®

Founded by Pam Olivieri, Rockin Resources® is an educational company that develops research-based and standards-driven curricula focused on writing and literacy. With a commitment to explicit teaching strategies and differentiation, the company empowers both educators and students through its digital and printable resources, professional training, and interactive author programming. Its signature writing system, Rockstar Writers®, serves Grades 1–8 and has impacted thousands of classrooms across the world.

Media Contact

Pam Olivieri

Founder – Rockin Resources

Email: info@rockinresources.com

Explore More: