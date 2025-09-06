Jacqueline Schletter Photography Announces Expanding Workshops Beyond US

Jacqueline Schletter Expands Photography Workshops Beyond the U.S.

Jacqueline Schletter Photography, an innovative nature-focused photography business, is announcing the expansion of its popular photography workshops beyond Florida to include Costa Rica and other locations rich with wildlife and culture. Schletter, a celebrated nature photographer, has built a strong reputation for her ability to blend art and conservation in her photography. These workshops will provide aspiring photographers with opportunities for in-field learning, personalized instruction, and a deep dive into the art of capturing the natural world through a unique artistic lens.

In addition to her hands-on approach to teaching, Schletter’s workshops offer a truly immersive experience, with small group sizes to ensure that each participant receives personalized attention. With a growing base of students, Jacqueline’s workshops have earned praise not only for their educational value but also for their ability to inspire creativity and provide lasting connections in the photography community. Schletter believes that photography can be a powerful tool for conservation and aims to help her students develop both technical skills and a deeper appreciation for the natural world.

Building Connections through Photography

Schletter’s workshops go beyond teaching the technical aspects of photography. Her focus is on nurturing the artistic expression of her students while emphasizing the importance of conservation. The workshops also serve as platforms for photographers to engage in meaningful discussions about the ecosystems they capture, and the role of art in environmental advocacy.

“The photography community is a unique one, and one of the most fulfilling parts of my workshops is seeing attendees form lasting friendships,” Schletter says. “Photography has the power to build bonds, and it’s incredible to witness how people come together to learn and grow. This is something I value deeply as I expand my workshops across the country.”

Supporting Local Communities and Conservation

Another distinguishing factor of Jacqueline Schletter’s workshops is her commitment to supporting local communities. Schletter ensures that every location she offers workshops benefits local economies, helping sustain conservation efforts in the areas visited. In addition, the income generated from these workshops contributes to environmental preservation, reinforcing Schletter’s belief in the importance of responsible travel and education.

Through her work, Schletter continues to raise awareness about the delicate balance of nature, especially in the context of species preservation. Her artful approach to nature photography highlights the beauty and fragility of the environment. She emphasizes that every image tells a story that is integral to our understanding of wildlife and the ecosystems that support it.

A Proven Track Record of Excellence

Jacqueline Schletter has been celebrated as she builds a reputation for her award-winning photographs; her works are frequently juried into exhibitions in the U.S. and abroad. Her photographs have been recognized by esteemed organizations such as the American Photographic Artists (APA), the American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP), and the International Photographic Awards (IPA), among others.

Schletter has earned multiple accolades, including recent category wins in the FotoNostrum Julia Margaret Cameron Award for Women Photographers and an Honorable Mention in the 2025 IPA Awards as well as multiple nominations in various prestigious photography awards. These recognitions further cement her status as a leading nature photographer.

Workshops That Focus on Success

Unlike many workshops that cater to large groups, Jacqueline’s workshops are designed with a focus on the individual. With an emphasis on small group sizes and a personal teaching style, Schletter is able to give every participant the support they need to succeed. She ensures that her teaching style adapts to the needs of each student, whether they are beginners or experienced photographers.

Additionally, Schletter’s dedication to making her workshops accessible means she avoids excessive markups, ensuring that photographers of all backgrounds have the opportunity to learn from her expertise.

A Brick-and-Mortar Gallery

As Jacqueline Schletter’s reputation grows, she is also looking to find a gallery space where her work can be showcased and celebrated in a physical setting. While she continues to expand her workshops and photo tours, Schletter has expressed interest in partnering with a brick-and-mortar gallery that aligns with her artistic vision, allowing her to bring her conservation-focused work to a wider audience.

Her ultimate goal is to raise awareness for conservation and create art that resonates with the viewer, sparking conversations that contribute to preserving the natural world for future generations.

About Jacqueline Schletter Photography



Jacqueline Schletter Photography is a nature photography business specializing in creating art that highlights the beauty of birds and other wildlife. Schletter’s award-winning photographs are celebrated for their artistic processing and conservation message. Jacqueline leads photography workshops and photo tours, teaching photographers to capture the essence of nature while promoting environmental awareness.

