Mini Golf Lab Announces Turnkey Indoor Mini Golf Solutions

Mini Golf Lab is redefining the indoor entertainment industry by offering high-performing, profitable mini golf venues designed for diverse markets. Founded by engineer and entrepreneur Jegors Usovs, the European-based company transforms underutilized spaces into thriving leisure destinations.

Operating from its own production facility within the European Union, Mini Golf Lab oversees the entire process: design, 3D visualization, manufacturing, logistics, and installation. This vertically integrated model reduces costs and ensures consistency, with projects often priced up to 60 percent below industry averages. Baseline investments start at approximately $300,000, allowing clients to establish premium indoor entertainment facilities tailored to their market and vision.

Integrated Process, Faster Delivery

Unlike many competitors that depend on third-party contractors, Mini Golf Lab manages all stages internally. This approach allows projects to be completed in 13 to 14 weeks, considerably faster than industry norms.

“Our method ensures better communication, consistent quality control, and efficient delivery,” explains Jegors Usovs, CEO and founder of Mini Golf Lab. “Clients receive a fully operational venue on time and on budget.”

Client Results Across Europe

Since 2023, Mini Golf Lab has delivered more than 20 projects across major European cities and niche markets. These venues consistently achieve net profit margins of around 45 percent, with most operators recovering their investment in 12 to 14 months. Several clients highlight the reliability and creativity of the company’s solutions:

“The team was reliable, skilled, and went above and beyond with creative details.” – DSTRCT, Vienna

“They delivered our entire course in just 8 weeks — fast, precise, and beyond expectations.” – Balls & Clubs, Munich

“What impressed us most was the creativity, clear communication, and staying on budget.” – Swings, Riga

Beyond Course Design: Digital Tools for Growth

Each Mini Golf Lab project includes access to proprietary digital infrastructure to support venue management and operations. This package features a booking system, CRM tools, and analytics dashboards that enable owners to monitor customer behavior, manage bookings, and evaluate financial performance from the first day of operations.

By offering these tools on a fixed subscription basis, Mini Golf Lab eliminates the need for expensive third-party software, ensuring long-term efficiency and profitability for venue operators.

Award Recognition: Best Mini Golf Course Manufacturer in Europe 2025

In recognition of its continued excellence and innovation, Mini Golf Lab was recently honored as the Best Mini Golf Course Manufacturer in Europe 2025 at the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious award acknowledges the company’s ability to deliver high-quality, efficient, and cost-effective mini golf courses that are transforming entertainment spaces across Europe.

The award celebrates Mini Golf Lab’s holistic approach to mini golf course manufacturing, highlighting their commitment to not just creating visually striking and engaging courses but also providing a full suite of operational tools for long-term business success. As the company continues to raise industry standards, this recognition further solidifies its position as a leader in the indoor leisure market.

Expanding the Future of Entertainment

Mini Golf Lab’s model positions indoor mini golf as a versatile business opportunity for property developers, investors, and operators. With strong financial performance, rapid project delivery, and integrated operational tools, the company is setting new benchmarks in the European leisure industry.

For those seeking to transform underutilized properties into sustainable entertainment ventures, Mini Golf Lab provides a proven pathway to success.

About Mini Golf Lab

Founded by engineer and entrepreneur Jegors Usovs, Mini Golf Lab specializes in designing, producing, and installing turnkey indoor mini golf venues across Europe. With complete in-house operations, the company delivers premium 18-hole courses, proprietary digital tools, and rapid project timelines. Since 2023, Mini Golf Lab has completed over 20 projects, consistently achieving strong client returns.

