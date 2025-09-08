Through The Glass Creatives Announces Global Expansion and Award Winning Design Solutions

Through The Glass Creatives’ Global Expansion and Award Recognition

Through The Glass Creatives (TTGC), a visionary strategic design agency, is proud to announce significant growth and global recognition in the creative industry. Founded by Ravve Jay Prevendido and Mherie Vic Palomo Prevendido in 2021, the company has swiftly transformed from a small design studio into a globally respected leader in creative consultancy, working with high-profile clients across the globe.

With a focus on blending creativity with strategy, TTGC has made a lasting impact on the branding landscape, helping businesses elevate their brand identities and achieve exponential growth. Their innovative approach to design has driven millions of dollars in revenue for their clients, positioning TTGC as a catalyst for success in the digital and print creative services market.

A Foundation Built on Creativity, Strategy, and Meaning

At TTGC, design is viewed as more than just aesthetics—it is an integral component of communication, storytelling, and business growth. The agency’s founders, Ravve Jay and Mherie Vic, emphasize the importance of strategic design that not only captivates but also conveys a meaningful message to the target audience. Through their work, they aim to prove that thoughtful design can ignite business success and foster deep connections with consumers.

“Our team is passionate about creating designs that inspire trust and recognition,” said Ravve Jay Prevendido, CEO and Co-Founder of TTGC. “We don’t just work for our clients; we partner with them to build long-lasting success. We believe that design has the power to change the trajectory of businesses, and we are proud to play a part in that transformation.”

TTGC’s client portfolio showcases a diverse range of industries, including technology, healthcare, education, real estate, professional services, fintech, lifestyle, e-commerce, and non-profit sectors.

Among its many global engagements, TTGC has been entrusted with high-impact U.S. projects — including work for a nationally recognized dental implant provider. The agency was commissioned to develop the provider’s complete brand identity, which is now consistently implemented across more than 40 clinics nationwide. Since launching with just two initial locations, the company has expanded significantly, with some public sources estimating annual revenues exceeding $750 million. TTGC continues to support their marketing efforts by delivering rapid-turnaround creative assets tailored for sales campaigns and nationwide branding consistency.

Another U.S. based client in the marketing sector scaled from ten to over 200 consistent monthly retainer clients during their engagement with TTGC. The agency delivered a comprehensive suite of creative assets and brand guidelines, enabling unified, high-impact visual communication across all client accounts.

Expanding Beyond Borders: International Clients and Reach



Through The Glass Creatives serves clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Philippines, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, Vietnam, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Macau, Indonesia, and Thailand. As its international collaborations deepen, TTGC continues to align its brand and media presence with its global scale.

Most recently, TTGC has expanded its reach with operations in Dubai, further strengthening its ability to serve businesses worldwide with innovative design and branding solutions. This strategic move reflects the agency’s commitment to combining local insight with global expertise, making it a trusted partner for brands seeking international impact.

In addition to its expansion, Through The Glass Creatives has been recognized with 76 awards to date—43 awarded directly to the company for creative excellence, with the remaining honors celebrating the leadership achievements of its founders, Mherie Vic and Ravve Jay Prevendido. These accolades highlight TTGC’s continued dedication to delivering innovative and impactful branding solutions across borders.

Award-Winning Excellence in Design

TTGC’s exceptional work has not gone unnoticed. The agency has garnered a series of prestigious awards, further solidifying its reputation as a top-tier creative consultancy. Among the accolades are the Golden Globe Annual Awards for Business Excellence, Asia-Pacific Excellence Awards, and the Southeast Asia Business Excellence Awards, which recognized TTGC for its innovation and reliability as a creative agency. The company has also been honored with several local and international honors, including the Legacy Icon Award and the World-Class Filipino Achiever in Entrepreneurship Award.

These recognitions are a testament to TTGC’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional creative solutions. Ravve and Mherie Vic’s leadership has positioned the company as one of the most trusted and innovative creative agencies in the Philippines, gaining the confidence of high-profile clients worldwide.

“We are truly humbled by the recognition our team has received,” Mherie Vic Palomo Prevendido, Founder of TTGC, shared. “This is not just a reflection of our creativity, but of the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We strive every day to ensure that our clients’ brands are represented with integrity and excellence.”

Driving Impactful Business Growth Through Design

TTGC’s growth is built on a strategic approach that blends creative vision with business objectives. By crafting visual narratives that resonate with audiences and align with corporate goals, the agency has helped clients scale operations, increase profitability, and strengthen brand loyalty.

As TTGC continues its global expansion, including its strategic presence in Dubai, the company remains focused on its mission to create meaningful and impactful designs that leave a lasting impression. The combination of international growth and award-winning creative solutions underscores the vital role strategic design plays in shaping the future of businesses worldwide.

About Through The Glass Creatives

Through The Glass Creatives (TTGC) is a strategic creative design agency that specializes in building market-leading brands. Founded by Ravve Jay Prevendido and Mherie Vic Palomo Prevendido, the agency offers a full range of services including branding, digital media, print design, and consulting. TTGC is dedicated to helping businesses unlock their full potential through creative and strategic design solutions that inspire trust, engagement, and business growth. With a strong track record of delivering successful projects, TTGC continues to be a driving force in the creative consultancy industry.

