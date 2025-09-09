Sandalfeet Ministries Launches New Book on Finding Peace Amidst Life’s Struggles

A New Chapter for Sandalfeet Ministries: A Journey Through Adversity

Sandalfeet Ministries, led by founder Erin Olson, has announced the forthcoming release of a new book titled MORE THAN YOU CAN HANDLE: HOLDING ONTO GOD’S PEACE WHILE FACING DEATH. This deeply personal work emerges from Olson’s own recent battle with cancer, which has profoundly influenced her ministry’s mission to spread hope and peace in a world full of uncertainty.

Throughout her life, Erin Olson has dedicated herself to helping others live in full surrender to Jesus Christ, drawing strength from the Word of God and the Holy Spirit. Sandalfeet Ministries, under her guidance, has been providing resources like Bible studies, devotionals, blogs, podcasts, and speaking engagements to equip believers to live out the Great Commission. Yet, it is Olson’s own personal experience with life-threatening illness that has sparked her latest and most heartfelt project.

In MORE THAN YOU CAN HANDLE, Olson shares her emotional and spiritual journey of facing a cancer diagnosis, exploring themes of faith, peace, and God’s unwavering presence in the midst of suffering. The title is a reflection of Olson’s belief that even when life presents challenges too great for us to manage alone, God’s peace is still available,something Olson experienced firsthand throughout her battle.

Erin Olson’s Personal Story of Strength and Hope

Erin Olson’s cancer journey began as an unexpected and overwhelming challenge, but it also became an opportunity for her to lean deeply into her faith. While undergoing treatment and facing uncertain days, Olson found solace in trusting God’s sovereignty and peace, which she believes transcends all circumstances.

Reflecting on the impact of this experience, Olson shared, “I truly believe that God can give us more than we can handle because He is able to handle the more. It is not us by ourself in the more. He is with us. Even in the darkest moments, His peace is enough to sustain us. It is my deepest hope that this book will offer others the comfort and hope that I found through my faith during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.”

The upcoming book is more than just a recounting of personal struggles; it serves as a powerful resource for anyone navigating trials or seeking peace in the face of fear. The narrative emphasizes the importance of holding onto God’s promises during life’s most trying moments and offers practical advice and spiritual insights that have been shaped by Olson’s own experiences.

What Makes Sandalfeet Ministries Stand Out

Sandalfeet Ministries does not consider other organizations as competitors, but rather as fellow believers in the mission of spreading God’s love and peace. Erin Olson’s approach is distinct because it focuses on authenticity and personal connection. Through the book, Olson seeks not only to share her story but to create a lasting impact on readers, encouraging them to find peace in God no matter what life throws their way.

“I don’t see others in my space as competitors,” said Olson. “Rather, we’re all fellow travelers on a journey to share the hope and peace that only Jesus can offer. My hope is that this book serves as one more way to do that.”

The book release comes at a time when many are searching for hope and peace in the midst of uncertainty. Olson’s writing is not just about her story but about providing a beacon of light for all who are struggling.

The Vision Behind Sandalfeet Ministries

Founded by Erin Olson, Sandalfeet Ministries aims to equip believers to live lives fully surrendered to Jesus Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit. Through a variety of resources,such as Bible studies, devotionals, blogs, and podcasts,the ministry seeks to empower individuals to embrace the Great Commission in their daily lives.

Erin Olson’s mission is clear: to help others discover the peace and hope that come from trusting in God, even when life seems overwhelming. Her heart for those struggling with pain, fear, or doubt has driven her to offer tools that help individuals not just survive but thrive in their faith journey.

About Sandalfeet Ministries

Sandalfeet Ministries is a faith-based nonprofit organization committed to helping individuals deepen their relationship with God. The ministry, founded by Erin Olson, produces a range of resources to support people on their spiritual journeys, including Bible studies, devotionals, blogs, and podcasts. Sandalfeet Ministries aims to encourage believers to live out the Great Commission by equipping them with tools to deepen their faith and share God’s message of hope and peace with other

