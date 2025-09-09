DMR News

State Attorneys General Tell OpenAI Child Harm ‘Will Not Be Tolerated’

Sep 9, 2025

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings have formally raised concerns with OpenAI about the safety of ChatGPT, particularly for children and teens. Their open letter follows growing unease over AI’s role in harmful interactions with vulnerable users.

Tragic Cases Spark Concerns

The warning comes just a week after Bonta and 44 other attorneys general sent a similar letter to top AI companies. In this latest message, the two officials referenced tragic incidents, including the death of a California teenager and a murder-suicide in Connecticut, both reportedly linked to extended interactions with an OpenAI chatbot.

“Whatever safeguards were in place did not work,” Bonta and Jennings wrote, urging OpenAI to strengthen its protections.

Scrutiny Over OpenAI’s Restructuring

The attorneys general are also investigating OpenAI’s proposed shift into a for-profit entity. They emphasized that the nonprofit’s original mission included ensuring artificial intelligence is developed safely and benefits all people, including children.

“Before we get to benefiting, we need to ensure that adequate safety measures are in place to not harm,” the letter stated.

Bret Taylor, chair of OpenAI’s board, acknowledged the concerns and offered condolences to the families affected. “Safety is our highest priority and we’re working closely with policymakers around the world,” he said.

OpenAI has said it is expanding protections for teens, including new parental controls and notifications for parents when their child may be in acute distress.

Author’s Opinion

Too often, companies respond to tragedies with reassurances that improvements are “in progress,” but the real-world consequences show that existing safeguards aren’t enough. If chatbots are capable of influencing young people in life-or-death ways, then companies like OpenAI must treat safety as seriously as they treat innovation. Building controls after harm has occurred is not a sustainable strategy — proactive, enforceable standards are urgently needed.

