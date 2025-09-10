Trump Administration Kicks Off Immigration Enforcement Push in Massachusetts

The Trump administration has launched a new federal immigration enforcement operation in Massachusetts aimed at deporting individuals who entered the country illegally and are accused of committing crimes, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Targeting Criminal Offenders

DHS said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rolled out “Patriot 2.0” following the earlier “Operation Patriot” in May. Officials described it as an effort to target “the worst of the worst” in Massachusetts.

The agency criticized Boston Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu for her city’s sanctuary policies, arguing they shield dangerous offenders. DHS vowed to pursue arrests of individuals released by local authorities.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, nowhere is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens,” DHS said in a statement. “If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

Mayor Wu responded by saying Boston would not provide local resources to aid the federal operation. “No Boston police or local resources will be co-opted into federal immigration enforcement and their mass deportation agenda. That does not make our community safer,” she said, warning the city may take legal action if constitutional rights are violated.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey echoed that sentiment in a television interview, describing the effort as “political theater” rather than genuine public safety work.

Wider Enforcement Campaign

The Justice Department has already sued Wu over Boston’s sanctuary policy, and the Boston operation is part of a broader national push. Similar efforts are underway in Chicago and follow a large-scale enforcement action in Los Angeles earlier this year, where federal authorities reported 5,000 arrests.

Officials said the president may deploy the National Guard to Boston or Chicago if necessary.

The Boston operation comes just as Wu faces a primary challenge from Josh Kraft, son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Also on the ballot are Robert Cappucci, a former Boston police officer, and community organizer Domingos DaRosa. While the position is nonpartisan, both Wu and Kraft are Democrats and expected to compete closely.

What The Author Thinks The timing of “Patriot 2.0” so close to Boston’s mayoral primary underscores how immigration enforcement often intersects with politics. While federal officials argue it’s about public safety, critics see it as a calculated show of force in a Democratic stronghold. For Boston residents, the real test will be whether the operation genuinely reduces crime or simply fuels political division while stretching community trust.

