DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Design Custom Boxes Anywhere: Box Genie Launches Mobile 3D Design Studio

ByEthan Lin

Sep 10, 2025

Box Genie, a leader in custom packaging solutions, announces that its powerful 3D Design Studio for custom boxes is now fully available on mobile devices at boxgenie.com. This expansion offers businesses the ability to design, customize, and preview their packaging anywhere, without sacrificing the intuitive interface and seamless user experience of the desktop version.

The mobile-optimized tool allows users to upload custom images, add text, and select backgrounds to create custom boxes that perfectly match their brand. A simple dieline visualizer makes it easy to see changes instantly in the 3D preview, ensuring every detail is correct before submitting for production.

On mobile devices, haptic finger controls allow users to rotate their box in any direction for a complete 360° view, while desktop users can continue to use mouse navigation for the same functionality. Real-time rendering gives a true-to-life preview, helping brands make confident design decisions.

“Businesses today demand agility and fully custom packaging that puts their brand front and center while keeping pace with their values,” said Sean Doherty, General Manager at Box Genie. “By launching our 3D custom box design tool on mobile, we’re empowering customers to create standout packaging wherever inspiration strikes.”

From subscription boxes to retail mailers, Box Genie’s mobile capability streamlines packaging creation for businesses of all sizes. With the same in-house printing and quality assurance Box Genie is known for, customers can expect their custom boxes to arrive exactly as designed—beautiful, functional, and on-brand.

About Box Genie

Box Genie creates one-of-a-kind, memorable consumer experiences through specialty-made corrugated packaging. Box Genie is a leader in high-quality custom packaging solutions for emerging and established brands with production fulfillment of 10-12 business days or less.

For more information about Box Genie use the contact details below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Google Pulls Pixel 10’s Daily Hub While It Preps Updates
Sep 10, 2025 Dayne Lee
Nepal PM Oli Resigns After Deadly Protests Over Social Media Ban
Sep 10, 2025 Dayne Lee
Trump Administration Kicks Off Immigration Enforcement Push in Massachusetts
Sep 10, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801